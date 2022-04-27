tigers twins
The Tigers Melted Down And Literally Threw The Game Away To Give The Twins A Walk-Off Win

For the majority of three hours, Tuesday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers was relatively normal. The Twins led most of the night after three early runs generated by Max Kepler, and the Tigers took the advantage on a three-run bomb from Javier Baez in the eighth inning. With Minnesota playing at home at Target Field, however, the Tigers had to secure three outs in the bottom of the ninth frame, and that is where the madness began.

After two walks to open the inning, Kepler was retired, bringing Miguel Sano to the plate. From there, one of the more chaotic final plays of a baseball game that you will ever see commenced.

First, the ball was smoked by Sano, but Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman certainly had a play on the ball that would’ve given the Tigers a valuable second out in the inning. The ball caromed over his head, though, and that seemingly created a bases loaded situation for Minnesota. Then, the Tigers essentially did everything wrong, botching a potential rundown and finally losing the game when catcher Eric Haase flipped the ball into left field, allowing two runners to score.

It was mania.

With the victory, the Twins improve to 9-8 on the season, while the Tigers slip to 6-10. There is, of course, no guarantee that Detroit would’ve wiggled out of a bases loaded jam if chaos didn’t occur, but this is one for the ages, and the Twins will take it.

