Tim Anderson Capped Off MLB’s Thrilling Field Of Dreams Game With A Walk-Off Home Run

What seemed like a silly gimmick turned into one of the best Major League Baseball games of the year. Thursday night’s tilt between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox during the league’s inaugural Field of Dreams game in Iowa ended with Chicago star Tim Anderson hitting a baseball deep into a big honkin’ corn field to give the White Sox a 9-8 win.

Chicago entered the ninth inning with a comfortable lead and closer Liam Hendricks on the mound. Unfortunately for him, the Yankees were able to go yard twice — Aaron Judge sent a Hendricks offering over the outfield wall for a two-run moonshot, and after the recently-acquired Joey Gallo drew a walk, Giancarlo Stanton stepped up to the plate and hit a dinger of his own to put New York ahead.

But the White Sox were undeterred. Zach Britton took the bump and, after picking up the first out via a grounder, walked Seby Zavala, who battled back from an 0-2 count.

Up stepped Anderson, who sent the first pitch he saw deep into the night.

It a brutal loss for the Yankees, which find themselves in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, while the White Sox are now 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the No. 1 seed in the AL as the race for the postseason ramps up.

