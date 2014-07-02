Tim Howard’s High School Yearbook Quote Could Not Have Been More Appropriate

I’m not quite ready to discuss the game in Brazil yesterday, but I am prepared to heap praise on American patriot and possible superhero, Tim Howard. The US goalie deserves all the adoration the internet can muster — and he’s been getting a lot — so I’m happy to share this high school yearbook photo and quote that someone with quite the blunt handle uploaded to Reddit late last night.
Belgium’s population is just over 11 million, for those of you wondering. So yeah, Tim Howard is a man of his word. He was also probably a pretty big Public Enemy fan. But now I think it’s safe to assume Chuck D and Flavor Flav are Tim Howard fans.
While we’re here and linking Wikipedia, we should probably also include this tremendous update…
And finally, here’s Tim Howard scoring a goal from goal. Because you should really see this.
I think I know who my write-in vote is going to be for the next decade or so.
Via r/Pics
from my Facebook feed yesterday: “dude, Common is the US goalie?”
Thank you, Tim Howard.
For being a warrior.
For being the best US keeper.
And for what you did for this team.
And for that breakfast burrito you couldn’t finish.
Man, that was tasty.
Look at Moyes…. as a winner. Poor bloke.
His yearbook quote should have been “I will never have any more hair on my head but someday I will grow an awesome beard!”
I BELIEVE THAT I WON’T SHAVE!
so in love with this guy right now.
What’s amazing is Tim Howard has been legit since 1998. I met him when he played for the Metrostars. It was after a game they lost but he saved a penalty kick and all my awestruck 8-year-old self could say was “nice PK save” and he high-fived me. Yesterday was a pure display in goalkeeping brilliance.
If there’s one thing the US can do well in Soccer, it’s produce some seriously good keepers.
@Yogi It’s based on centuries of defending freedom.
Kasey Keller, Brad Friedel, Brad Guzan at a push… Then I’m out of US keepers to list.
@Omnicat
Zack Thornton Nick Rimando, too.
Also Bolton came back to win that game, proving that Tim Howard is cursed.
Goalies in the prem never celebrate goals, it’s pretty cool
Tony Meola has a sad.
Tim Howard has replaced Hope Solo as America’s favorite goalie.
I think Tim Howard might have been Hope Solo’s sister’s and nephew’s favorite American goalie a few days ago.
Come on now, half the saves he made were SHOT RIGHT AT HIM.
/ducks in-coming gunfire
I really hope you’re trolling
[www.youtube.com]
I’m fascinated by how similar the US and Algeria’s challenges and performances were, just two days back to back. even both teams’ best performance was from the goal keeper.
US lost yesterday, right? Am I missing something?
AMERICA NEVER LOSES. EVER. BECAUSE EAGLES AND GUNS AND STUFF.
Welcome to football, when teams can lose and come back as legends.
What a nation of cock riders.