Timofey Mozgov Scored 93 Points On 15 Shots Because Math

#NBA
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.11.14 4 Comments

Hey, that’s pretty good.

I don’t know if Denver has started using the Rock N’ Jock B-Ball Jam 10-point shot or what, but here’s Timofey Mozgov’s stat line from Thursday. 10/15 FG for 93 points. Let’s see LeBron do that.

My brain keeps trying to figure out ways for this to be legit. Maybe he sunk 10 threes and … uh, 63 free throws? Maybe he was so good he broke the scoring system wide open?

Image via @Lana

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBASKETBALLDENVER NUGGETSMATHNBATIMOFEY MOZGOV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP