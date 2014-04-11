Timofey Mozgov Scored 93 Points On 15 Shots Because Math

Hey, that’s pretty good.
I don’t know if Denver has started using the Rock N’ Jock B-Ball Jam 10-point shot or what, but here’s Timofey Mozgov’s stat line from Thursday. 10/15 FG for 93 points. Let’s see LeBron do that.
My brain keeps trying to figure out ways for this to be legit. Maybe he sunk 10 threes and … uh, 63 free throws? Maybe he was so good he broke the scoring system wide open?
NBA Jam Hot-Spot code. Hit ten 9-pointers and three free throws.
I am too lazy to google him so I will just assume, and hope, that Timofey is some eastern european version of Timothy and not the result of white trash parents.
Russian.
And apparently lots of folks can’t hear any difference between the “f” sound and the “th” sound, so it’s not quite as weird as it looks at first.
He musta been fouled like….45 times. That’s a lot of 1’s from the line.