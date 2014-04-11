Timofey Mozgov Scored 93 Points On 15 Shots Because Math

Hey, that’s pretty good.

I don’t know if Denver has started using the Rock N’ Jock B-Ball Jam 10-point shot or what, but here’s Timofey Mozgov’s stat line from Thursday. 10/15 FG for 93 points. Let’s see LeBron do that.

My brain keeps trying to figure out ways for this to be legit. Maybe he sunk 10 threes and … uh, 63 free throws? Maybe he was so good he broke the scoring system wide open?

