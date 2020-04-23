While every live sporting event has been postponed or canceled in the last month-plus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Draft is proceeding as scheduled, just virtually, with Thursday night’s first round.

ESPN and the NFL Network will co-broadcast the draft, sharing remote coverage duties, but one staple of ESPN’s draft coverage over the last decade will not be on the broadcast. Todd McShay has become one of the leading draft experts since joining ESPN and became the foil for the legendary Mel Kiper Jr., with their back and forths being one of the most entertaining parts of any draft. Unfortunately, McShay will not be part of this year’s coverage as he is currently recovering from a battle with the coronavirus, as he made public in a statement on Thursday morning.

McShay thanked the tireless efforts of the nation’s healthcare workers, who he called the “true heroes,” while also making sure to prod at Kiper by telling Trey Wingo and everyone else to make sure they keep Mel in line during the broadcast. It’ll be a bit odd not having McShay offering analysis and insight into prospects during this year’s draft, but hopefully he will have a speedy and full recovery and will be back sparring with Kiper ahead of the 2021 edition.