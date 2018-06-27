Tom Brady And Aaron Rodgers Headline The Seven Players With 99 Ratings In ‘Madden NFL 19’

The biggest honor in sports video games might be receiving a 99 rating in a Madden game. EA Sports hands out a few 99s each year as a way to signify the NFL players they believe are in a class of their own. This year, the honor went out to seven players in Madden NFL 19, four of them on offense, three of them on defense.

None of the selections are a surprise, as these might be the seven-best players in all of football. The seven players break down like this:

  • Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
  • Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
  • Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
  • Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams
  • Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
  • Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

If Madden NFL 19 is going to give out 99 ratings, all of these players deserve it. There might be a few more players who are worth of joining the “Madden 99 Club,” and all of them are certainly among the league’s elite — perhaps J.J. Watt should get the tag for how dominant he is when he’s healthy, the same applies for how good Carson Wentz was this past season before his injury — but hey, there’s always a chance to get a 99 rating when Madden NFL 20 rolls around.

