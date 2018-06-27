Getty Image

The biggest honor in sports video games might be receiving a 99 rating in a Madden game. EA Sports hands out a few 99s each year as a way to signify the NFL players they believe are in a class of their own. This year, the honor went out to seven players in Madden NFL 19, four of them on offense, three of them on defense.

None of the selections are a surprise, as these might be the seven-best players in all of football. The seven players break down like this:

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams

Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

If Madden NFL 19 is going to give out 99 ratings, all of these players deserve it. There might be a few more players who are worth of joining the “Madden 99 Club,” and all of them are certainly among the league’s elite — perhaps J.J. Watt should get the tag for how dominant he is when he’s healthy, the same applies for how good Carson Wentz was this past season before his injury — but hey, there’s always a chance to get a 99 rating when Madden NFL 20 rolls around.