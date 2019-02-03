Tom Brady Threw An Interception On His First Pass Of The Super Bowl

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams won the coin toss to begin the game (congrats to Tails bettors) and deferred until the second half, making a somewhat curious decision to hand Tom Brady and the Patriots offense the football to start the game.

Brady had led two long touchdown drives to open both of New England’s playoff games prior to the Super Bowl, and early on it looked like they were on their way to another score, as they were gashing the Rams defense with Sony Michel and the rushing attack. The Patriots marched into L.A. territory before Brady attempted his first pass.

The future Hall of Fame inductee tried to find Chris Hogan on a hitch route, but Nickell Robey-Coleman strafed over to tip the ball in the air and Cory Littleton made a diving interception at the 26 to force the first turnover of the game.