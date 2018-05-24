Getty Image

Playoff hockey is one of the greatest things in all of sports. Those, like myself, that aren’t regular viewers of NHL regular season action can’t help but be intoxicated by the frantic nature and high stress environment of playoff games.

However, if there is one thing that tends to be lacking from postseason hockey it’s fighting. There are plenty of scuffles, kerfuffles, and even a brouhaha or two, but rarely do you get a legitimate fight in which two guys are grabbing each other by the jersey and throwing haymakers.

Game 7 of the Capitals-Lightning Eastern Conference Finals delivered that rare moment in playoff hockey, as Tom Wilson of the Caps and Braydon Coburn of the Lightning decided to get it on after they got out of the penalty box for an incident two minutes prior that saw a near fight get broken up. They would not be denied and the result was a pretty incredible hockey fight.