Tom Wilson And Braydon Coburn Had An Incredible Fight In Game 7 Of Capitals-Lightning

#NHL
05.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Playoff hockey is one of the greatest things in all of sports. Those, like myself, that aren’t regular viewers of NHL regular season action can’t help but be intoxicated by the frantic nature and high stress environment of playoff games.

However, if there is one thing that tends to be lacking from postseason hockey it’s fighting. There are plenty of scuffles, kerfuffles, and even a brouhaha or two, but rarely do you get a legitimate fight in which two guys are grabbing each other by the jersey and throwing haymakers.

Game 7 of the Capitals-Lightning Eastern Conference Finals delivered that rare moment in playoff hockey, as Tom Wilson of the Caps and Braydon Coburn of the Lightning decided to get it on after they got out of the penalty box for an incident two minutes prior that saw a near fight get broken up. They would not be denied and the result was a pretty incredible hockey fight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL
TAGSNHL

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 13 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP