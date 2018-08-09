Getty Image

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the best golfers in the world and the 27-year-old from Southport, England displayed his considerable skill during the 2018 Open Championship. While he didn’t come away with a victory, Fleetwood fired an impressive 65 on Friday to zoom into contention and, in the end, emerged with a 12th-place finish that paid him more than $154,000.

However, Fleetwood didn’t immediately receive that money because, well, another man named Thomas Fleetwood did.

A.J. Perez of USA Today brings word of a bizarre mishap that briefly “benefitted” a 58-year-old PGA pro of the same name, who was stunned to see the money appear in his account out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know at first where the money came from because it just appeared as a wire transfer,” said Fleetwood. “When it (fully) got posted to my account, that’s when it said European PGA Tour. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out whose money it really was.”