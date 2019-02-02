Getty Image

If there’s one thing Snoop Dogg is known for outside of some extremely catchy hooks in the 90s, it’s that he loves marijuana. The Doggfather’s perchance for weed is well-known, and with legalization and commercialization of cannabis slowly taking hold across these United States it seems obvious that Snoop would be involved in the sale of the decriminalized drug.

But it seems the branding of Snoop’s weed company has irked another entity located in another land where cannabis has also been made legal: Canada. That’s right, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a beef with Snoop dog over the name, wordmark and logo of his weed company — Leafs By Snoop. Yes, legal trouble has found Snoop Dogg by way of the National Hockey League, as the Leafs of Toronto contend that his Leafs violate their American trademark in a variety of ways.

According to The Independent, the team filed suit in the United States against Leafs By Snoop last year, claiming they have trademark on the word ‘leafs’ and the maple leaf pattern the team uses as its primary logo. The team claims that Snoop’s company logo looks too similar to their own.