The Tour de France is back to having spectators along the race course, and it seems like those fans are out of practice when it comes to not wrecking a ton of riders.

The first stage of the legendary cycling event started Saturday, and with it came the event’s first major crash. But this time it wasn’t anyone in the field to blame, but a fan who had a sign that read “allez opi omi” on it and got right in the way of riders. A bike collided with the sign, went down and the result was, uh, a disaster.

GREAT TO SEE SPECTATORS BACK INVOLVED IN SPORTS EH pic.twitter.com/Kwxj8be2Qh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

You can see the video here of a fan on the left side sticking a cardboard sign out too far, as a rider slams into it and tumbles over, starting a massive pile-up.

look at this absolute nightmare that resulted pic.twitter.com/3Nf2QFMqHu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

The “oh no” from the announcer really says it all here. And the result was utter chaos for the peloton group up front.

Holy shit. A stupid "fan" took down the whole peloton! #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/7F5kA7kO42 — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) June 26, 2021

There was, uh, a lot of damage done to some of the bikes. And some had to be pulled out of ditches and off into fields in the mayhem.

Perhaps coincidently, the Tour’s official Twitter account soon put out a warning for fans not to “risk everything to get a photo.”

⚠ We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television! pic.twitter.com/eA6nnhRhWv — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 26, 2021

The race was able to continue, fortunately, and the stage did eventually come to an end.

What finish! Relive the final KM as 🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 attacked to grab the win on the 1st stage and take Yellow! Quel final ! Revivez le dernier KM ! 🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 attaque, remporte la 1ère étape et prend le @MaillotjauneLCL !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/aZVtn3B3gT — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 26, 2021

But the story of the day was the big wreck, and the cardboard that started all the chaos.