A Fan Caused A Massive Wreck At The Tour De France With A Big Cardboard Sign

The Tour de France is back to having spectators along the race course, and it seems like those fans are out of practice when it comes to not wrecking a ton of riders.

The first stage of the legendary cycling event started Saturday, and with it came the event’s first major crash. But this time it wasn’t anyone in the field to blame, but a fan who had a sign that read “allez opi omi” on it and got right in the way of riders. A bike collided with the sign, went down and the result was, uh, a disaster.

You can see the video here of a fan on the left side sticking a cardboard sign out too far, as a rider slams into it and tumbles over, starting a massive pile-up.

The “oh no” from the announcer really says it all here. And the result was utter chaos for the peloton group up front.

There was, uh, a lot of damage done to some of the bikes. And some had to be pulled out of ditches and off into fields in the mayhem.

Perhaps coincidently, the Tour’s official Twitter account soon put out a warning for fans not to “risk everything to get a photo.”

The race was able to continue, fortunately, and the stage did eventually come to an end.

But the story of the day was the big wreck, and the cardboard that started all the chaos.

