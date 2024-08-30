Travis Hunter is the most unique football player in the nation. While the Colorado Buffaloes have plenty of question marks during the second year of the Deion Sanders era, they’re going to go into every game they play with the best player on the field, as Hunter is standout on both sides of the ball.

Hunter lines up at cornerback on defense and is a good player, but where he really shines is on offense, where he plays wide receiver and is the top target for fellow NFL hopeful Shedeur Sanders. And while the Buffs got a test on Thursday night from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Hunter was able to have a monster night, as he reeled in three touchdowns. The best of the bunch, which you can watch right here, was a ridiculous grab while he was heading to the ground and just plucked it out of the air in the fourth quarter while the team was on the doorstep.

It was as good of a TD snag as you’ll ever seen, and it caught the attention of LeBron James, who could not believe what he saw.

“MAN TRAVIS HUNTER IS RIDICULOUS!!!!!” James posted on Twitter. “WOW”

I said basically the same thing that LeBron did, because my goodness, what a grab. Anyway, we know Hunter is a huge LeBron fan, so I am sure he’ll be happy to see this after the game.