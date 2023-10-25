LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers into Denver on Tuesday night, and while they were unable to pick up a win as the defending champion Nuggets got their rings, James was able to make a couple of fans happy. Of course, these were not normal fans, as LeBron took a few moments after the game to meet up with the two biggest stars of the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

The duo went to the NBA’s season opener alongside head coach Deion Sanders, and after the Nuggets wrapped up their 119-107 win, James made his way over to say hello. After stressing that he loved both of them, the Buffs’ standout quarterback said he needed to get his hands on James’ jersey. While we don’t know if he agreed to that, we do know that the whole interaction got Hunter extremely excited.

LeBron had to show love to Shedeur and Travis after the game 🙌👑 pic.twitter.com/dwzzFhZa1I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2023

Outside of being able to make Sanders and Hunter’s nights, James had a nice evening in his first official game as the oldest player in the NBA. The future Hall of Fame inductee went for 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of work while shooting 10-for-16 from the field.

As for the pair of Colorado stars, they’ll look to get back on track after picking up a loss in their last game two weeks ago to Stanford. The team travels to Los Angeles this week for a primetime matchup with the UCLA Bruins.