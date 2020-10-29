Travis Pastrana is as well-versed about injuries as any human who isn’t a doctor. The way he rattles off the injuries he’s suffered and still deals with is rather incredible, and he knows exactly how they’re all connected and impact how he feels on a day-to-day basis.

Dealing with pain has been something the action sports superstar has had to figure out since he was 16 years old, and now, he’s getting into that space as the co-founder of Just Live, a CBD company that he’s starting along with three other top athletes: Klay Thompson, Alex Morgan, and Paul Rodriguez. For Pastrana, this is something extremely personal to him, as he explained passionately to Uproxx this week to discuss the brand’s launch and why he got involved.

How did you come to be involved with Just Live and when did you decide that CBD was something you wanted to get into, not just as an ambassador, but something you wanted to be part of launching an actual brand?

Well, to be honest, I didn’t know a lot about it and considered CBD or anything like that a drug, and was always kind of a little anti-[CBD]. But I’ve seen some of my friends go downhill with painkillers and sleeping pills and everything they tried to do to mask the pain of, even … so many of my friends were military and they came back with injuries or had whatever was going on, back pain and bulging discs and whatever, but they couldn’t sleep through the night. So they start taking sleeping pills and then they got drowsy during the day, and then it kind of escalated to pain medication and other substances just trying to mask pain to be able to do what they loved to do. Or, the option B for them was to stop doing everything, but then depression set in. For me I saw a lot of downside to the modern medicine ways they could kind of accomplish what they wanted to.

And, for me, we had a CBD sponsor for the Nitro Circus tour and I was making a last ditch effort trying to make a race that my orthopedic, he said, ‘Godspeed, you’ve got too much swelling.’ I had basically a big bruise, for lack of a better term, but a subdermal hematoma of the right quadriceps, and I couldn’t bend my leg far enough to get to the foot peg and if you did, it would explode the quad. And with the artery right there they couldn’t drain it. So I listened to some of the skaters and BMXers on tour and started taking some CBD and it was incredible. Maybe it was timing, maybe it was whatever, but all of a sudden I’m sleeping better through the night, I’m not waking up. I stopped taking Advil. Since I was about 16 years old, I have a lot of stomach issues because of the Advil consumption. Taking six Advil a night to sleep, waking up at 1 or 2 in the morning and taking six more, and that’s been since I was 16.

So, even the over the counter medicine, the anti-inflammatories and everything, you can’t keep taking them. In order to keep doing what I wanted to do, you either have to take stuff that’s worse for your body that masks the pain more, or you just have to quit doing what you love. I started talking with other athletes and this was going on more and more. There was depression setting in for the guys that are trying to get off that stuff.

My dad after his third back surgery a little over a year ago now, he called me up – you know, military family, it’s a little different than most families – he said, ‘Hey, I love ya, I love where I am in life, but if this next surgery doesn’t work I’m gonna put a bullet in my head. It’s not that I don’t appreciate everything, I just refuse to live in the fog of painkillers and I physically am not tough enough to live without it.’ And we started him on some CBD and he, still being the East Coast guy that he is, was like, ‘Well it helped me sleep a little bit, and my mind’s clearing up, but I mean, it’s not that helpful. But I’ve got my life kind of sorted back out.’ And I’m like, well, if that means you’re, instead of sleeping 1 to 2 hours a night, you’re getting through the night. The inflammation’s going down, at that point I was like, literally CBD, hippie medicine, has saved my dad’s life, who was the last person on earth you’d expect to take it. But at the end of the day there’s so many people out there that are at their wit’s end, that may or may not of been an athlete – could be construction, could be a desk job, could be anything – and they’re just tired of living in pain and they turn to stuff that’s very unhealthy and leads to stuff down the wrong direction.

As we were talking about this, we realized there were so many people that tried CBD and there’s so many upstart brands and the quality’s not there. So they’re like, ‘I tried CBD and it didn’t work. I have to go back to painkillers.’ And it’s like, well it does work, the stuff you’re using is not quality enough. It’s not getting that inflammation, that relief and helping you calm down and giving the stress relief that CBD is capable of without the downsides of THC. So, for me, it was really important to not only get the message out about CBD and it’s health benefits for inflammation and peace of mind, it’s also that’s something that if you take the right CBD it’ll work, and if you take stuff that doesn’t work you’ll never try it again. Unfortunately that’s deterred people from going a route that’s much healthier. Sorry for the super long-winded explanation.