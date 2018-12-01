Getty Image

During Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN ran a segment on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his journey to Tuscaloosa. Around the 1:15 mark of the segment, which you can watch here, Tagovailoa discussed the way his father would discipline him when he struggled on or off the field.

Tagovailoa said he would “get it” in the event he did not perform up to his father’s standards, and when asked to specify what that meant, he revealed he would get beaten with a belt.

“Oh, well, just know that the belt was involved and other things are involved as well,” Tagovailoa said. “And it’s almost the same with school. If I don’t get this grade, I don’t get this grade, I’m gonna have to suffer the consequences.”

The camera then cut to Tagovailoa’s father, Galu, who laughed as he said the two things in the family’s home were “your faith and your discipline.” His mother, Diane, expanded on what he meant with this statement.