Tua Tagovailoa Will Miss Miami’s Game Against The Patriots After Suffering Another Concussion

For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa will miss time due to the NFL’s concussion protocol. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa suffered his second concussion of the season during the team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, and as a result, Teddy Bridgewater is slated to start against the New England Patriots this week.

Tagovailoa last entered the league’s concussion protocol following a scary injury that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals which led to him being stretchered off the field. He suffered another head injury the week before during the Buffalo Bills, and although he stumbled off of the field, Tagovailoa remained in the game.

While it is unclear when Tagovailoa got hurt against the Packers, videos on social media show that he hit the back of his head against the ground while getting taken down in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa remained in the game and spoke to the media after. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Tagovailoa began to show symptoms on Monday and self-reported them to the team’s doctors. As a result, an official investigation has been opened into the matter as part of the standard operating procedure for concussions.

Bridgewater has completed 61.7 percent of his pass attempts this year for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Miami plays New England and the New York Jets to close out the season in a pair of games with major AFC Wild Card implications. It is unclear if Tagovailoa will be cleared in time to play against the Jets, while McDaniel would not say if the team had plans to shut him down for the remainder of the year.

