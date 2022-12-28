For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa will miss time due to the NFL’s concussion protocol. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa suffered his second concussion of the season during the team’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, and as a result, Teddy Bridgewater is slated to start against the New England Patriots this week.

Tagovailoa last entered the league’s concussion protocol following a scary injury that he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals which led to him being stretchered off the field. He suffered another head injury the week before during the Buffalo Bills, and although he stumbled off of the field, Tagovailoa remained in the game.

While it is unclear when Tagovailoa got hurt against the Packers, videos on social media show that he hit the back of his head against the ground while getting taken down in the second quarter.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa remained in the game and spoke to the media after. According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Tagovailoa began to show symptoms on Monday and self-reported them to the team’s doctors. As a result, an official investigation has been opened into the matter as part of the standard operating procedure for concussions.

the NFLPA was initially reviewing the matter, as is standard procedure when a player enters concussion protocol. That has now transitioned into an official investigation, a source tells me https://t.co/8Hg86gav7W — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 28, 2022

Bridgewater has completed 61.7 percent of his pass attempts this year for 522 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Miami plays New England and the New York Jets to close out the season in a pair of games with major AFC Wild Card implications. It is unclear if Tagovailoa will be cleared in time to play against the Jets, while McDaniel would not say if the team had plans to shut him down for the remainder of the year.