tua
Getty Image
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Struggled To Walk Off The Field After Hitting His Head On The Turf Against The Bills

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the NFL’s most pleasant surprises through two weeks, as they dominated the Patriots and then made an unbelievable comeback against the Ravens to get to 2-0 headed into a showdown with the Buffalo Bills for first in the AFC East on Sunday.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half, ending at 14-14, but there was significant concern for the Dolphins after their final drive of the half saw Tua Tagovailoa get injured and leave for the locker room. After a pass over the middle, Tua got pushed to the ground late by Matt Milano and the back of his head slammed into the turf.

When Tagovailoa stood up, he was very wobbly and fell back to a knee after trying to walk, which thankfully alerted the rest of the Dolphins to alert the medical staff and get him taken out of the game and into the locker room for evaluation.

It is a scary looking injury and he was officially ruled “questionable” to return with a head injury. However, to the surprise of most, Tagovailoa returned to the field with his helmet for the second half after, apparently, clearing concussion protocols which raised eyebrows given how bad he looked immediately after the hit.

Hopefully he truly is alright, but it was a scary looking situation and the Dolphins will hopefully continue monitoring him closely.

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport says it was Tagovailoa’s back that locked up causing him to fall to the ground, which was not something an awful lot of fans were believing.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×