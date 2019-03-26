ESPN

Chaos ran amok at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn. on Tuesday morning when a live turkey vulture, perhaps armed with a hot take of its own, crashed through Stephen A. Smith’s office window. NFL insider and general scoop-getter extraordinaire Adam Schefter was luckily there to document the carnage.

Breaking: A turkey vulture has crashed through the window of @stephenasmith’s office at ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VWi2VPwuES — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2019

Smith was not in his office at the time of the crash landing, but sent thoughts and prayers to the turkey vulture during this difficult time, understanding why it was so distraught over his move from Bristol to New York.