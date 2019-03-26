A Turkey Vulture Crashed Through Stephen A. Smith’s Office Window At ESPN Headquarters

03.26.19 15 mins ago

ESPN

Chaos ran amok at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn. on Tuesday morning when a live turkey vulture, perhaps armed with a hot take of its own, crashed through Stephen A. Smith’s office window. NFL insider and general scoop-getter extraordinaire Adam Schefter was luckily there to document the carnage.

Smith was not in his office at the time of the crash landing, but sent thoughts and prayers to the turkey vulture during this difficult time, understanding why it was so distraught over his move from Bristol to New York.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNSTEPHEN A SMITH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP