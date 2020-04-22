Getty Image
Kyler Murray And Bryce Harper Headline A $1 Million Fortnite Tournament On Twitch

Many athletes have, like so many others, turned to video games as an escape and form of entertainment as they deal with lockdowns and pro sports on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To fill the time, ESPN has put together tournaments to pit players against each other in NBA 2K and Madden, but pro athletes have gaming interests far beyond just the sports genre. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and others are wildly popular among athletes, and they like to compete in those games as well. On Wednesday, Twitch Rivals will broadcast the SuperGames Finals, pitting 20 teams against each other in Fortnite, with a prize pool of $1 million being divvied up to charities.

Each team features a pair of Twitch streamers who drafted two athletes to their team — some athletes went through a qualifying tournament, while others were invited straight to the Finals. There are some big names from the world of sports, like Bryce Harper (paired with Trea Turner), Kyler Murray (paired with Josh Hart), Mike Evans and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Elliott (paired with Trevor May), Christian Pulisic (paired with Danny Barbir), and Xavier Woods (paired with Mike Daniels).

They will all face off in Fortnite with their streamer partners, with fans able to watch on the Twitch Rivals channel at 8 p.m. ET, for bragging rights and to send a chunk of $1 million to the charity of their choice. The full teams can be found below.

Hannahhfn
iicarlee
Mason Denaburg
Brendan Rodgers

sypherpk
drlupo
Skylar Arias
Nick Marchese

chicalive
riversan
Avonte Maddox
Dylan Windler

msashrocks
missdoitbig
Xavier Woods
Mike Daniels

tfue
scoped
Mike Evans
JuJu Smith-Schuster

aydan
natehill
Trea Turner
Bryce Harper

im60fpsfyi
angelicaxo
Kyler Murray
Josh Hart

nickeh30
replays
Graham Glasgow
Ryan Glasgow

demisux
fiber
Kurt Benkert
David Morgan

Maddie
Tina
Desmond Lindsay
Thomas Szapucki

ranger
tocata
Jack Roslovic
Brendan Lemieux

chap
benjyfishy
Chase Elliott
Trevor May

thatdenverguy
dylanhawk
Zach Hyman
Alex Nylander

mrconrem
aircool
Vince Dunn
Jordan Kyrou

bugha
emadgg
Christian Pulisic
Danny Barbir

sceptic
itshighsky
Chase Winovich
Ashtyn Davis

duckythegamer
supremogaming117
Cody Melphy
Stephen Tomasin

annoying
juuu
Blake Snell
Gavin Lux

itssky
ballatw
Brett Pesce
Anthony Bitetto

hogmanlolz
bizzle
Zach Aston-Reese
Jameson Taillon

