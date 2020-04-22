Kyler Murray And Bryce Harper Headline A $1 Million Fortnite Tournament On Twitch

Many athletes have, like so many others, turned to video games as an escape and form of entertainment as they deal with lockdowns and pro sports on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To fill the time, ESPN has put together tournaments to pit players against each other in NBA 2K and Madden, but pro athletes have gaming interests far beyond just the sports genre. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and others are wildly popular among athletes, and they like to compete in those games as well. On Wednesday, Twitch Rivals will broadcast the SuperGames Finals, pitting 20 teams against each other in Fortnite, with a prize pool of $1 million being divvied up to charities.

Each team features a pair of Twitch streamers who drafted two athletes to their team — some athletes went through a qualifying tournament, while others were invited straight to the Finals. There are some big names from the world of sports, like Bryce Harper (paired with Trea Turner), Kyler Murray (paired with Josh Hart), Mike Evans and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Elliott (paired with Trevor May), Christian Pulisic (paired with Danny Barbir), and Xavier Woods (paired with Mike Daniels).

They will all face off in Fortnite with their streamer partners, with fans able to watch on the Twitch Rivals channel at 8 p.m. ET, for bragging rights and to send a chunk of $1 million to the charity of their choice. The full teams can be found below.

Hannahhfn

iicarlee

Mason Denaburg

Brendan Rodgers

sypherpk

drlupo

Skylar Arias

Nick Marchese

chicalive

riversan

Avonte Maddox

Dylan Windler

msashrocks

missdoitbig

Xavier Woods

Mike Daniels

tfue

scoped

Mike Evans

JuJu Smith-Schuster

aydan

natehill

Trea Turner

Bryce Harper

im60fpsfyi

angelicaxo

Kyler Murray

Josh Hart

nickeh30

replays

Graham Glasgow

Ryan Glasgow

demisux

fiber

Kurt Benkert

David Morgan

Maddie

Tina

Desmond Lindsay

Thomas Szapucki

ranger

tocata

Jack Roslovic

Brendan Lemieux

chap

benjyfishy

Chase Elliott

Trevor May

thatdenverguy

dylanhawk

Zach Hyman

Alex Nylander

mrconrem

aircool

Vince Dunn

Jordan Kyrou

bugha

emadgg

Christian Pulisic

Danny Barbir

sceptic

itshighsky

Chase Winovich

Ashtyn Davis

duckythegamer

supremogaming117

Cody Melphy

Stephen Tomasin

annoying

juuu

Blake Snell

Gavin Lux

itssky

ballatw

Brett Pesce

Anthony Bitetto

hogmanlolz

bizzle

Zach Aston-Reese

Jameson Taillon