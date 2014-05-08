Ty Burrell Will Represent The St. Louis Rams For The First Round Of The Draft

Time to throw out that old “No Fun League” nickname, friends, because Roger Goodell and the NFL are showing us that the 2014 NFL Draft is all about a good time. Not only is the league allowing tonight’s draftees in attendance to choose their own songs that will be played when their names are finally called and they walk the stage for the celebratory last time they’ll ever appreciate Goodell, but the St. Louis Rams are doubling down by bringing celebrity super fan Ty Burrell into the fold. The Rams have at least two picks tonight – Could they trade down? Check one of my 600 mock drafts for answers! – and the man who plays Phil Dunphy on Modern Family will be there to hand jerseys to the two young men drafted by his favorite NFL team.

This could actually be the catalyst for an awesome idea for next year’s first round. Each team could pick its biggest celebrity fan to attend the NFL Draft and hand out jerseys. Ice Cube could rock his old Raiders gear while Samuel L. Jackson gets loud for his Atlanta Falcons. George Wendt and Robert Smigel could give us a hearty “Daaaaaaaa Bears!” and Kenny Chesney could wear a jersey for whichever team just won the Super Bowl. Although, I have to admit that things would get a little awkward when Marc Anthony would wear the Dolphins jersey that he’s supposed to give away, just so he could take it off and wring the sweat out of it on to his white linen pants.

That would be a bit much.