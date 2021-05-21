The heavyweight division right now in boxing is more interesting than its been in more than 20 years, with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder all at the top, with others like Andy Ruiz looking to get in the conversation as well. Making matters even better is that the top fighters in the division all seem to want to fight each other, with Fury having fought Wilder twice, once to a draw and once knocking him out, and had agreed to a two-fight deal with Joshua that was all set for an August date in Saudi Arabia.

However, Wilder had appealed to an arbitrator that he was owed a third fight by Fury and earlier this week the arbitrator ruled in his favor, throwing a major wrench in the plans of Fury, Joshua, and the boxing world. There was plenty of speculation about what that might mean, as some wondered if Wilder would take a significant payment to step-aside and allow Fury and Joshua to fight, with a possible guarantee to fight the winner. That is not what will happen, and to the chagrin of Joshua, Fury has agreed to a trilogy fight with Wilder for July 24 in Las Vegas, per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

The fight will either be at T-Mobile Arena or Allegiant Stadium (the Raiders new Vegas home) with a full capacity anticipated. As for what this means for Joshua, he’s going to miss out on a monster payday at least for the moment — each fighter was expected to make $100 million after Saudi Arabia put up a $150 million site fee — and you can guarantee that point will come up should Fury beat Wilder again and look to move back into negotiations with Joshua.

There is certainly no love lost there, as the two got into it on Twitter over the arbitration hearing result coming out and causing their fight to be put on hold.

.@Tyson_Fury the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting! The fight was signed! UNDISPUTED 💥 Bare knuckle? You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke! I’ll slap your bald head & you’ll do nothing! Waste man. https://t.co/d9PLjAesj6 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 19, 2021

So, for now, Fury will fight Wilder for the WBC belt and an undisputed heavyweight championship bout will have to wait until at least this winter, but knowing boxing, it might take much longer than that for the two sides to come to another agreement.