UFC 165 Results: Did Jon Jones Defend His Title? Is Renan Barão Still Interim Champ?

I’ll have all of the analysis and aftermath of UFC 165 and its two huge main events for you on Monday, but in case you weren’t able to watch and follow along with us in our live discussion because you were watching awful college football games, I’ve got the quick UFC 165 results for you right here. As with any UFC Pay-Per-View, there were some great fights (especially in the online and Fox Sports 1 preliminaries) and there were some that made for good times to get up and use the bathroom or make another NOS and Jager cocktail.

If you’re not into spoilers, then I don’t suggest you read beyond here, but otherwise these are your UFC 165 results and how they happened.

Online Preliminaries

Daniel Omielańczuk def. Nandor Guelmino via KO (Round 3)

Alex Caceres def. Roland Delorme via Split Decision

Michel Prazeres def. Jesse Ronson via Split Decision

John Makdessi def. Renee Forte via KO (Round 1)

Fox Sports 1 Preliminaries

Mitch Gagnon def. Dustin Kimura via Submission (Round 1)

Stephen Thompson def. Chris Clements via KO (Round 2)

Wilson Reis def. Ivan Menjivar via Unanimous Decision

Myles Jury def. Mike Ricci via Split Decision

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Pat Healy via Unanimous Decision

Francis Carmont def. Costa Philippou via Unanimous Decision

Brendan Schaub def. Matt Mitrione via submission (Round 1)

Co-Main Event for the UFC Interim Bantamweight Championship

Renan Barão def. Eddie Wineland via TKO (Round 2)

If you’ve made it this far, you don’t give a crap about spoilers, so here’s the GIF of the night, week and month, via the unparalleled Zombie Prophet.

Co-Main Event for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jon Jones def. Alexander Gustafsson via Unanimous Decision (FIGHT OF THE YEAR. Nuf said.)