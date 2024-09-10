The UFC Is Pulling Out All The Stops For UFC 306 At The Sphere

Ahead of the UFC’s debut at the Sphere, the organization’s CCO and Executive Producer Craig Borsari says he’s equal parts excited and incredibly stressed.

On September 14 — Mexican Independence Day — the UFC will broadcast UFC 306 from the Sphere in Las Vegas, an event that UFC President and CEO Dana White has talked about for months and promised will be the greatest sporting event of all time.

While that’s a high bar to clear, pushing boundaries is nothing new for the UFC, and they are consistently seeking out challenges. When the potential to run a show at the Sphere presented itself, it offered a new challenge and tons of opportunities for how to approach putting on an event visually.

“I tell (my team) to really push the envelope and look for things out there,” Borsari tells Uproxx Sports. “Don’t get complacent that this is the way we’ve always done it and this is the way we’re going to continue to do it. I think when you do that, things start to get stale.”

While the very formation of the UFC was a test in itself, Borsari points to the organization’s utilization of cameras, angles, graphics, exploring new technology, and new venues as ways they’re constantly looking to innovate. In order to fulfill their latest test, White set the tone for what the UFC wanted to accomplish and empowered Borsari to build a super team.

“I’m a big believer that if you don’t assemble a team that is world class, you’re just going to either fall short, you’re going to be disappointed, or both,” Borsari says. “So I really started off by thinking I’m going to play a bit of the role of a general manager of a sports team and I’m just going to go draft the best players I can on the planet.”

Borsari pulled together the best of the best across all walks of entertainment, with talented producers, segment directors, composers, and more to build an experience that is guaranteed to be unlike anything we’ve seen before. In total, the team of creatives has a collective experience of wins across the Emmys, Golden Globes, and the Grammy Awards. They’ve played a part in producing the Super Bowl halftime show, worked on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, took part in developing some of your favorite animated movies, and most recently they’re creating an immersive visual experience as the backdrop for a milestone UFC event.

“We just went to the absolute best of the best, just best in class in every area that we needed to assemble,” Borsari says. “Everybody that we wanted both was available and excited about the challenge. So we had immediately, not just skilled folks coming in, wildly talented with all the right experience, but the same mindset to dig into something that’s never been done before and work their butt off to get it done. And it’s been a tremendously rewarding experience thus far.”