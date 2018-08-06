Getty Image

Conor McGregor is set to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at UFC 229, and that’s a huge fight on it’s own. McGregor and Nurmagomedov have beef that landed McGregor in legal trouble for months, and now they finally get to settle things in the cage. But what could come next would be even bigger: a fight between the winner of that match and legend Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre was the reigning 170 pound UFC champ from 2007 until 2013 when he gave up the belt to take what turned into a four year sabbatical. He returned in November of 2017 to win the 185 pound title off Michael Bisping, only to drop it and step back once again, this time over a bout of ulcerative colitis. Those health problems are nearly resolved, and now GSP is looking to take on the winner of McGregor-Khabib … if the UFC will let him.

“I would be interested in that fight,” St-Pierre told Submission Radio. “That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade and it’s good money. It’s gonna be a big fight. However, I fought at 170, I relinquished the title and I fought at 185, I relinquished the title. I don’t think the UFC will let me fight for the title at 155. They will be afraid I’ll relinquish and I’ll leave the division in ruins again.”

“From my perspective it’s a very winning situation, for the UFC it’s a big risk for them.”