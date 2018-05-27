Darren Till Upsets UFC No.1 Contender Wonderboy Thompson In Liverpool

After a dramatic missed weight cut put the main event of Liverpool’s first UFC event in jeopardy, heavy-hitter Darren Till made the catchweight amount and took on perennial contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a calculated battle for the top of the welterweight rankings.

The match, like most of Thompson’s fights, was highly technical as he drew Till in with feints and footwork to take the Englishman out of his powerful, overwhelming ways. Till has 10 knockouts, and he’s never got into a swinging match he didn’t like, but with Thompson, both men were picking their shots and being careful. Anything could end this. One wrong move, one open space.