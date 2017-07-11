UFC Forced Ariel Helwani Off Showtime’s Production Of The Mayweather-McGregor Press Tour

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #UFC
07.11.17 9 months ago

YouTube/MMAFightingonSBN

The first press conference for the mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on Tuesday was an absolute spectacle as 18,000 filed into Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the two square off on stage for the first time. Showtime’s stream of the event included two members of the announce team for the bout in Mauro Ranallo and Paulie Malignaggi, along with Brendan Schaub, a former UFC fighter.

However, that crew was one short of what it was supposed to be, as Showtime had planned on having a four-man team, split evenly between boxing and mixed martial arts, with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com also on the production. Helwani is among the most respected MMA reporters, but he’s best known for his year-long feud with UFC boss Dana White. Their issues became public at UFC 199 when Helwani broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return hours before the UFC announcement, and White banned he and his site from all UFC events for life, before relenting to backlash the next day.

It’s been over a full year since that went down in June 2016, but White still hasn’t warmed up to Helwani and, according to Helwani, blocked him from participating in the production.

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#UFC
TAGSARIEL HELWANIdana whiteMayweather-McGregor fightUFC

