UFC on Fox 11 Live Results And Discussion: Competent Big Men Back In Orlando

UFC finally has a card on at a time I can actually watch the whole damn thing, hooray! Of course, I can watch the whole damn thing because I’LL BE IN ATTENDANCE! SO WILL BURNSY, EXCEPT HE’S MEDIA BECAUSE HE’S BETTER THAN ME! YELLING! See, it’s outbursts like that are why I’ll never be considered media.
Anyway, UFC on Fox 11 looks to be a super awesome card (check out our expert panel’s predictions here, as we’re now rightfully billing them as the funniest and best UFC predictions on the Internet). The festivities kick off at 3:30 PM ET on Fight Pass with three prelim fights. Dustin Ortiz is there, and he’s kinda good, plus there are heavyweights, yay for out of shape dudes!
The bulk of the prelims start at 5:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, and man, there’s a lot to like here. Jordan Mein is gonna wreck a dude! Jorge Masvidal and Pat Healy should have a really cool fight, Thiago Alves returns to the Octagon! Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov is here to save our souls with his papakha.
The main card is on Fox (of course) at 8:00 PM ET. Yoel Romero is probably going to punch Brad Tavares really hard, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza are going to have a kick-battle for the ages, and let’s not forget about a super awesome women’s bantamweight fight between former title challengers, Meisha Tate and Liz Carmouche. I hope Liz manages to win another piece of furniture.
Oh, yeah, the main event! It’s a heavyweight title eliminator fight between Fabricio Werdum and Travis Browne. I mean, it doesn’t matter who wins this fight since Cain Velasquez is just going to obliterate the poor guy, but it should be a fun fight!
Since Burnsy and I will be at the event, I want everyone to be on their best behavior for Vince in the comments (I hope Vince shows up). [Burnsy note: I’m sittin’ media with my iPad, y’all, so I will be live chattin’ away from mother f*ckin’ ringside. #SWAGGY #YOLO #THISBALLERLIFE #CANTDRINKPERMEDIAPOLICIESANDTHATREALLYBLOWSYOUGUYS]
Wait which round did one judge give Hapa?
The 4th was the only even remotely close round, it had to be that one.
Well that was unexpected.
I’m not surprised Werdum won, but I didn’t expect him to dominate Browne in every single aspect of the fight like that.
No one saw that coming.
What’s the point if you’re not going to empty the tank here?
The crowd’s filing out already. It’s like a Cubs game in the 5th inning.
Time to go out for cheaper drinks.
Maybe Travis should have come out to “Timber.”
Dexters heading back to the timber camp in a round or two.
I’d be worried about the fact that Browne hasn’t looked dazed despite Verdum hitting him with everything but a two by four.
As long as Browne still has the ability to blast nostrils one at a time, there’s still a chance. Also, more ball shots.
I feel embarrassed for Travis right now.
Nawwww hes new breed after all.
Turn off the lights, the party’s over!
Browne does have an Akeem the African Dream type beard.
Kip up? YES YES YES!!!
Werdum with the kip up Rock style!
Verdum’s going to get KO’d if he keeps fucking around.
You’ve gotta be kidding me.
That back fist was Shonie Carter-esque in quality.
Ya ain’t getting points for running backwards.
Yo, if Browne doesn’t power nap between rounds he might be napping in the third.
Anything you can do I can do better! And with Verdum face.
It’s terrifying that Browne’s face barely has a mark on it after that.
Brownness is making Roy Nelson look viable again.
I like Brownness.
Browne looks like he’s going to sleep soon.
This is fun. Talking and then backing up sh*t.
Too bad Browne has that islander chin.
BTDubs, you need to get media access for a UFC event so you can meet one of their media girls.
Werdum is talkin shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
JUSE YOUR YU YEETSU ON HEEM, FABRICE
WAR VERDUM
You get a wheel kick and you get a wheel kick WHEEL KICKS FOR EVERYONE!
Uh oh, Hapa.
Travis looks gassed already.
And the drunks are responding with a USA chant.
Holy shit, Werdum is an animal.
I’m pretty sure Travis could kick me in half.
They don’t like you in Orlando, Werdum.
One of the media guys here said that Chris Lee is a huge drunk.
We all have Browne to win, so Jessica, Eric and Vinnie tie for the win.
What the hell song is that, Burnsy?
Verdum.
Which one? Both of these songs have my ears bleeding.
Werdum’s music sounds like a tourism commercial.
Or a terrible night club.
Sexy Sax music!
Eva Marie is dancing to Browne’s music.
I want to support the fellow redbeard but christ does Browne come off as a dick.
Miesha looks like she’s happy she won but sad she knows she has to fight Rousey again.
@Funky – Would that mean that Ronda would be moving up to 145? Because under no circumstance do I see Gina ever making weight at 135.
Vince don’t disparage my girlfriend, man.
I love the idea that Gina Carano is some kind of contender despite not having fought for five years. She’s super pretty, but I think pretty much anyone in the top five would own her.
I keep forgetting Cat exists.
Eh shes got time. Davis and Cat should give her some warm up time.
I keep trying to convince my girlfriend Gina to fight Ronda.
Miesha pulls off the UD. Not sure I agree, me and one of my new media bros up here in Nosebleed Land thought it was split. Either way.
Jessica: 10-2
Danny: 9-3
Vince: 10-2
Eric: 10-2
Burnsy: 7-5
At least I finished above .500. A pathetic showing in front of my hometown.
I’m have no problem with the decision. Carmouche won the 1st. The second was close and Carmouche got a couple takedowns, but she did absolutely nothing with those takedowns, nada, zip. I’m of the opinion that takedowns should count for nearly nothing if you do absolutely nothing with them. Tate, on the other hand, at least tried to finish the fight in the second and had Carmouche in some trouble. The 3rd round was obviously all Tate. I’d go so far as to score the 3rd 10-8.
BACK ON TOP THANKS TO A GARBAGE DECISION OOH RAH
I wonder if they talked about manis and pedis tomorrow
YES I WILL TAKE THAT SEMI-BOGUS DECISION.
Good fight, it’s gotta be a split.
FINISH HER
Looks like Meisha is turning it on now… and you can fill in the rest of the joke.