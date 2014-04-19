UFC on Fox 11 Live Results And Discussion: Competent Big Men Back In Orlando

#MMA #UFC
04.19.14 4 years ago 272 Comments
UFC on Fox

Getty Image

UFC finally has a card on at a time I can actually watch the whole damn thing, hooray! Of course, I can watch the whole damn thing because I’LL BE IN ATTENDANCE! SO WILL BURNSY, EXCEPT HE’S MEDIA BECAUSE HE’S BETTER THAN ME! YELLING! See, it’s outbursts like that are why I’ll never be considered media.

Anyway, UFC on Fox 11 looks to be a super awesome card (check out our expert panel’s predictions here, as we’re now rightfully billing them as the funniest and best UFC predictions on the Internet). The festivities kick off at 3:30 PM ET on Fight Pass with three prelim fights. Dustin Ortiz is there, and he’s kinda good, plus there are heavyweights, yay for out of shape dudes!

The bulk of the prelims start at 5:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, and man, there’s a lot to like here. Jordan Mein is gonna wreck a dude! Jorge Masvidal and Pat Healy should have a really cool fight, Thiago Alves returns to the Octagon! Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov is here to save our souls with his papakha.

The main card is on Fox (of course) at 8:00 PM ET. Yoel Romero is probably going to punch Brad Tavares really hard, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza are going to have a kick-battle for the ages, and let’s not forget about a super awesome women’s bantamweight fight between former title challengers, Meisha Tate and Liz Carmouche. I hope Liz manages to win another piece of furniture.

Oh, yeah, the main event! It’s a heavyweight title eliminator fight between Fabricio Werdum and Travis Browne. I mean, it doesn’t matter who wins this fight since Cain Velasquez is just going to obliterate the poor guy, but it should be a fun fight!

Since Burnsy and I will be at the event, I want everyone to be on their best behavior for Vince in the comments (I hope Vince shows up). [Burnsy note: I’m sittin’ media with my iPad, y’all, so I will be live chattin’ away from mother f*ckin’ ringside. #SWAGGY #YOLO #THISBALLERLIFE #CANTDRINKPERMEDIAPOLICIESANDTHATREALLYBLOWSYOUGUYS]

UFC on Fox 1

UFC on Fox 2

UFC on Fox 3

UFC on Fox 4

UFC on Fox 5

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSFABRICIO WERDUMLIVE DISCUSSIONMMATRAVIS BROWNEUFCUFC on Fox 11

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP