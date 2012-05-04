UFC On Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller Live Thread Happens Tomorrow Night

05.04.12 21 Comments

Our UFC 145 live-blog was a huge success, so we’re doing it again … but this time the event is free for EVERYONE to watch, so it’s gonna get crazy.

Starting tomorrow night, May 5, at 8 PM EST, FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini will be heading up the open discussion thread for UFC on Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller, aka UFC on Fox 3. The show is headlined by two big fights: a lightweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Jim Miller, as well as a welterweight bout between Johny Hendricks and Josh Koscheck. This will be your best chance all week to post on the Internet about how much you hate Josh Koscheck, so don’t miss it.

The full event card including preliminaries is below.

Main card

Lightweight bout: Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller

Welterweight bout: Josh Koscheck vs. Johny Hendricks

Heavyweight bout: Pat Barry vs. Lavar Johnson

Middleweight bout: Rousimar Palhares vs. Alan Belcher

Preliminary card (Fuel TV)

Featherweight bout: Dennis Bermudez vs. Pablo Garza

Lightweight bout: Danny Castillo vs. John Cholish

Flyweight bout: Louis Gaudinot vs. John Lineker

Welterweight bout: John Hathaway vs. Pascal Krauss

Flyweight bout: John Dodson vs. Tim Elliott

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card (Facebook)

Middleweight bout: Mike Massenzio vs. Karlos Vemola

Bantamweight bout: Roland Delorme vs. Nick Denis

