UFC On Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller Live Thread Happens Tomorrow Night

Our UFC 145 live-blog was a huge success, so we’re doing it again … but this time the event is free for EVERYONE to watch, so it’s gonna get crazy.

Starting tomorrow night, May 5, at 8 PM EST, FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini will be heading up the open discussion thread for UFC on Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller, aka UFC on Fox 3. The show is headlined by two big fights: a lightweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Jim Miller, as well as a welterweight bout between Johny Hendricks and Josh Koscheck. This will be your best chance all week to post on the Internet about how much you hate Josh Koscheck, so don’t miss it.

The full event card including preliminaries is below.