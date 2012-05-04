UFC On Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller Live Thread Happens Tomorrow Night

Our UFC 145 live-blog was a huge success, so we’re doing it again … but this time the event is free for EVERYONE to watch, so it’s gonna get crazy.
Starting tomorrow night, May 5, at 8 PM EST, FilmDrunk’s Vince Mancini will be heading up the open discussion thread for UFC on Fox: Diaz Vs. Miller, aka UFC on Fox 3. The show is headlined by two big fights: a lightweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Jim Miller, as well as a welterweight bout between Johny Hendricks and Josh Koscheck. This will be your best chance all week to post on the Internet about how much you hate Josh Koscheck, so don’t miss it.
The full event card including preliminaries is below.
Main card
Lightweight bout: Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller
Welterweight bout: Josh Koscheck vs. Johny Hendricks
Heavyweight bout: Pat Barry vs. Lavar Johnson
Middleweight bout: Rousimar Palhares vs. Alan Belcher
Preliminary card (Fuel TV)
Featherweight bout: Dennis Bermudez vs. Pablo Garza
Lightweight bout: Danny Castillo vs. John Cholish
Flyweight bout: Louis Gaudinot vs. John Lineker
Welterweight bout: John Hathaway vs. Pascal Krauss
Flyweight bout: John Dodson vs. Tim Elliott
Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card (Facebook)
Middleweight bout: Mike Massenzio vs. Karlos Vemola
Bantamweight bout: Roland Delorme vs. Nick Denis
Yay! MMA is rad, and you should feel rad! I’ve got two hopes:
1. Belcher doesn’t lose a leg to Paul Harris
2. Barry leg kick TKOs Johnson
Now here’s Nate Diaz doing what he does best: Middle fingers
Your job is to get 10 people you know who like MMA to come post in the open thread with you tomorrow night.
Now standing!
Welp, I’m going to fail at that, since the only people I know that like MMA either post here or at Something Awful, and the goons probably won’t venture over here. I’ll give it a try, though!
I don’t give a shit about MMA, but that picture caption is golden.
I don’t know how Diaz does it after receiving a beatdown, but that sumbitch almost always comes out on top with a triangle choke or armbar.
His use of weed has left him able to grapple without higher brain function. He could be declared legally dead, but his body would still fish for a gogoplata for another 20 seconds.
Diaz and Koscheck are probably two of the best heals in the UFC, but damn are they exciting to watch.
Don’t forget about Bisping.
I read the Best/Worst every week, but I’m never around for the live chat. Weekends work better for me and MMA is more my thing. I’m in.
I hate Josh Koscheck, because of his stupid ass hair.
In the words of Paul Daley “Fraggle please”
Bonus points to anyone that can name the Sam the Eagle stand-in
Paulo Thiago?
Yep, its Paulo.
Too bad Paulo got killed by Siyar in Sweden.
Man, “flyweights in the cage” is probably one of the best phrases. Dodson might be a future champ if someone doesn’t murder him for being so annoyingly chipper.
Dodson is a special talent. Speaking of Talent, I’m so fargin pumped about Belcher’s opportunity tomorrow night. Really think the winner of this should fight for the belt instead of Bisping/Boetsch winner but I doubt that will happen.
-Miller by decision,won’t get a title shot afterwards.
-Koschek by KO,shakes the haters off.
-Belcher by submission just for shits and giggles.
-Flip a coin on Barry and Johnson. That’s gonna be a slobberknocker.
They said on the weigh-ins that the winner of Diaz/Miller will fight Anthony Pettis for the #1 contender spot regardless of who wins.
I didn’t catch the first two UFC on Fox shows. Does Fox do good work as an MMA broadcaster? To be specific, do they use technology that makes the fists of each fighter glow? (/continues attempts to wash Fox Puck out of the brain)