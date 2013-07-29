UFC On Fox 8 Results, Thoughts And… Hey, What's Up With That Tito Ortiz Comeback?

I don’t think it would be a very controversial statement to say that Saturday night’s UFC on Fox 8 event in Seattle was a strange one. The free fights began on FX with some very questionable judging that led to three-consecutive split decisions to start the televised fights (four, if you count the Facebook fights), and I think that we could probably debate for hours whether or not some of those fighters deserved those W’s. If only there was a sports network that had the balls to debate instead of just report.
But as for the overall picture, it was another great night for the flyweight division, as it continues to grow and demand respect from the UFC’s fickle blood-first fans, as well as the women’s division, which featured two more good fights. If you missed the fights and our live discussion on Saturday night (ya jerks), you can check the UFC on Fox 8 results after the jump, as well as the latest on Tito Ortiz’s supposed UFC comeback.
Main Event
Demetrious Johnson def. John Moraga via submission (Round 5)
Main Card
Rory MacDonald def. Jake Ellenberger via unanimous decision
Robbie Lawler def. Bobby Voelker via TKO (Round 2)
Liz Carmouche def. Jessica Andrade via TKO (Round 2)
FX Preliminary Fights
Jorge Masvidal def. Michael Chiesa via submission (Round 2)
Danny Castillo def. Tim Means via unanimous decision
Melvin Guillard def. Mac Danzig via KO (Round 2)
Daron Cruickshank def. Yves Edwards via split decision
Ed Herman def. Trevor Smith via split decision
Germaine de Randamie def. Julie Kedzie via split decision
Facebook Preliminary Fights
Justin Salas def. Aaron Riley via split decision
Yaotzin Meza def. John Albert via submission (Round 2)
Where Do The Welterweights Stand?
Rory MacDonald’s unanimous decision win over Jake Ellenberger may have been the most interesting part of the UFC on Fox 8, not because it was an incredible fight, but because it was probably the biggest letdown. MacDonald stymied the Juggernaut for three rounds without ever actually doing much, which is the calling card of someone who trains with Georges St-Pierre. But do the blood-thirsty and violence-craving fans want to see someone play chess for three rounds?
After the plodding performance by MacDonald (15-1, 6-1), who used a jab and a front kick and little else to win the fight on all three judges’ scorecards, it seemed like persuading MacDonald to accept a UFC title shot was the least of White’s concerns.
“I don’t think he moves down the ladder,” White said of MacDonald after the event. “But do you think anybody’s screaming to see him fight again?” (Via USA Today)
I am. A lot of people are. Well, screaming? Maybe not. But appreciative of his ability to win? Yeah, I think so. There’s a really easy solution to that, too, since MacDonald just defeated the No. 4-ranked welterweight to at least remain in the 3-spot – a rematch with Carlos Condit, who will next face Martin Kampmann at UFC on Fox Sports 1: 2 on August 28. If Condit wins that match, I think it’s pretty obvious that he and MacDonald fight to determine the No. 1 contender for the winner of GSP-Johny Hendricks in November.
Don’t Call It A Comeback. Please. Don’t.
Tito Ortiz last won a fight in the UFC on July 2, 2011, when he defeated Ryan Bader at UFC 132. That victory netted Ortiz the bonus for Submission of the Night and later the recognition of the Upset of the Year. And that’s pretty much the last nice thing that I can write about the guy who’d go on to lose his next three fights before retiring to a life or publicly fighting with Daisy Duck up there and training Cyborg Santos for a fight against Ronda Rousey that will never happen.
But new rumors are swirling that the Huntington Beach Bad Boy wants to give it another go in the octagon and UFC President Dana White handled those rumors in the most Dana White way imaginable.
“Who gives a s–t?” White blurted when asked by MMAjunkie.com for his thoughts on Ortiz’s recent musings on the topic.
“Tito’s lost every fight he’s had for the last three years or something? He won one fight in the last three years against Ryan Bader,” White said. “Tito hung in there and made some more money. He was a guy who was around in the early days. It’s time for Tito to move on.”
“Tito’s going to have to do whatever Tito’s going to have to do,” White said. “Tito is the guy who back in the early days was like, ‘I’m going to retire young from this sport. I’m going to become an actor, and my Punishment Athletics line is going through the roof. I’m not going to be that guy who hangs around the sport.’ Does anybody remember all that s–t?
“Now Tito’s like, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to come back. I haven’t won a fight in three years, and I’m old.’ Obviously, Tito needs money. That’s the only reason he would come back.” (Via MMA Junkie)
If it’s going to lead to quotes like those, I pray that Ortiz’s unretirement rumors never go away.
Yay for the Girl-Rilla! I don’t know if I’d rather her and Cat Albert fight for a #1 contender spot, or if both ladies just are 1a and 2b after Tate and they get title shots in turn.
Liz went out and showed what she is really capable of to a larger audience. Hope she gets another shot at the title; girl got game.
Carmouche looked great once the fight hit the ground. Awesome control of Andrade in the second.
I get that hardcore MMA fans really enjoyed MacDonald’s win, but as a casual viewer, that fight bored the hell out of me. I know that every fight can’t end in a TKO or submission, and I’m not expecting them to. Hell, you even mentioned it, Burnsy, these are free fights being shown on TV, so why should I complain? But MacDonald’s fight was the turd in the punch bowl, and killed the vibe of that night. Both MacDonald and Ellenberger fought to not lose, and that was pretty disappointing to watch…
A fair number of hardcore fans (myself included, I guess?) were a little bored by Rory Mac, too. So don’t feel bad!
It was the center of a debate here during the fight. I love Rory but would have scuffed his shoes if I saw him after that fight.
It’s ok, you can admit a fight sucked because that one certainly did.
Dude trains with GSP, right? And GSP is the master of not ever ever ever actually finishing a fight, so it shouldn’t be a big shock that MacDonald won via super boring points decision.
First of all, Seattle crowd, sucked. If the fighters weren’t winging punches like a windmill they were booing. Fuck ’em.
Rory vs. Ellenburger was an all time let down. Those two didn’t do a damn thing. Point fighting by McDonald and an inability or, unwillingness to engage by Ellenburger. I hope Bigg Rigg blasts both of them after he kills GSP.
Herman vs. Smith was fun. Lawler is looking good. Carmouche is ridiculous with her control on the ground.
Bring on Aldo vs. Zombie!!
I have to eat some crow on this one, Rory vs Jake was a huge let down while the flyweights had a exciting fight. Not exactly the biggest night of fights but the under card had some good non split decision moments.
Tito Ortiz, Welcome To Bellator.
Tito needs to keep fighting so we can hear all his excuses for losing and then hear what Dana thinks about Tito’s excuses, and if we’re lucky we can gamble on how long it takes for Chuck Liddell to go to the dismissive wanking motion when he’s asked about Tito’s excuses. The over/under is 2 1/2 questions/answers.