UFC On Fox 8 Results, Thoughts And… Hey, What's Up With That Tito Ortiz Comeback?

I don’t think it would be a very controversial statement to say that Saturday night’s UFC on Fox 8 event in Seattle was a strange one. The free fights began on FX with some very questionable judging that led to three-consecutive split decisions to start the televised fights (four, if you count the Facebook fights), and I think that we could probably debate for hours whether or not some of those fighters deserved those W’s. If only there was a sports network that had the balls to debate instead of just report.

But as for the overall picture, it was another great night for the flyweight division, as it continues to grow and demand respect from the UFC’s fickle blood-first fans, as well as the women’s division, which featured two more good fights. If you missed the fights and our live discussion on Saturday night (ya jerks), you can check the UFC on Fox 8 results after the jump, as well as the latest on Tito Ortiz’s supposed UFC comeback.

Main Event

Demetrious Johnson def. John Moraga via submission (Round 5)

Main Card

Rory MacDonald def. Jake Ellenberger via unanimous decision

Robbie Lawler def. Bobby Voelker via TKO (Round 2)

Liz Carmouche def. Jessica Andrade via TKO (Round 2)

FX Preliminary Fights

Jorge Masvidal def. Michael Chiesa via submission (Round 2)

Danny Castillo def. Tim Means via unanimous decision

Melvin Guillard def. Mac Danzig via KO (Round 2)

Daron Cruickshank def. Yves Edwards via split decision

Ed Herman def. Trevor Smith via split decision

Germaine de Randamie def. Julie Kedzie via split decision

Facebook Preliminary Fights

Justin Salas def. Aaron Riley via split decision

Yaotzin Meza def. John Albert via submission (Round 2)

Where Do The Welterweights Stand?

Rory MacDonald’s unanimous decision win over Jake Ellenberger may have been the most interesting part of the UFC on Fox 8, not because it was an incredible fight, but because it was probably the biggest letdown. MacDonald stymied the Juggernaut for three rounds without ever actually doing much, which is the calling card of someone who trains with Georges St-Pierre. But do the blood-thirsty and violence-craving fans want to see someone play chess for three rounds?

After the plodding performance by MacDonald (15-1, 6-1), who used a jab and a front kick and little else to win the fight on all three judges’ scorecards, it seemed like persuading MacDonald to accept a UFC title shot was the least of White’s concerns. “I don’t think he moves down the ladder,” White said of MacDonald after the event. “But do you think anybody’s screaming to see him fight again?” (Via USA Today)

I am. A lot of people are. Well, screaming? Maybe not. But appreciative of his ability to win? Yeah, I think so. There’s a really easy solution to that, too, since MacDonald just defeated the No. 4-ranked welterweight to at least remain in the 3-spot – a rematch with Carlos Condit, who will next face Martin Kampmann at UFC on Fox Sports 1: 2 on August 28. If Condit wins that match, I think it’s pretty obvious that he and MacDonald fight to determine the No. 1 contender for the winner of GSP-Johny Hendricks in November.

Don’t Call It A Comeback. Please. Don’t.

Tito Ortiz last won a fight in the UFC on July 2, 2011, when he defeated Ryan Bader at UFC 132. That victory netted Ortiz the bonus for Submission of the Night and later the recognition of the Upset of the Year. And that’s pretty much the last nice thing that I can write about the guy who’d go on to lose his next three fights before retiring to a life or publicly fighting with Daisy Duck up there and training Cyborg Santos for a fight against Ronda Rousey that will never happen.

But new rumors are swirling that the Huntington Beach Bad Boy wants to give it another go in the octagon and UFC President Dana White handled those rumors in the most Dana White way imaginable.

“Who gives a s–t?” White blurted when asked by MMAjunkie.com for his thoughts on Ortiz’s recent musings on the topic. “Tito’s lost every fight he’s had for the last three years or something? He won one fight in the last three years against Ryan Bader,” White said. “Tito hung in there and made some more money. He was a guy who was around in the early days. It’s time for Tito to move on.” “Tito’s going to have to do whatever Tito’s going to have to do,” White said. “Tito is the guy who back in the early days was like, ‘I’m going to retire young from this sport. I’m going to become an actor, and my Punishment Athletics line is going through the roof. I’m not going to be that guy who hangs around the sport.’ Does anybody remember all that s–t? “Now Tito’s like, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to come back. I haven’t won a fight in three years, and I’m old.’ Obviously, Tito needs money. That’s the only reason he would come back.” (Via MMA Junkie)

If it’s going to lead to quotes like those, I pray that Ortiz’s unretirement rumors never go away.