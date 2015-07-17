The Seven Baseball Records That Will Never Be Broken

Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak came to an end on this day in 1941. The streak is considered by many to be unbreakable, with Pete Rose mounting the most serious offensive in 1979 with a 44-game streak.
The anniversary of DiMaggio’s streak and the notion of an unbreakable record did inspire us to think about which records in the great big book of baseball history might be impervious to assault from future generations of ballplayers. Is it Bonds’ home-run record? Maybe, but A-Rod is still swinging and he’s not retiring till the Yankees roll him the last dime that he’s owed in three years.
I want to say Rickey Henderson’s runs scored record won’t fall, but Mike Trout is Superman and you never know. Mike Trout, like Clayton Kershaw, is the reason why this list is half as long as it could be — young stars who could dent the record book by the time they’re done playing or who could simply fade away after a few good years like so many other once-thought legends. Or they could be like Derek Jeter, a player who once seemed like he might replace Pete Rose as the hit king, only to show occasional flashes of humanness and a lack of desire to chase that record into his mid-40s.
Here’s a look at a few records that won’t be topped.
I’ve broken most of these on The Show. Rookie level 4 life!!!
+1
What about grand slams in single inning? You would need 3 to top Tatis!
Piggy Ward reached based in 17 straight plate appearances in 1893 without using a fielding error to get it done. Will never be topped… Hugh Duffy hit .439 in 1894. … I’ll say both of those are more out of reach than any of these (besides 500 wins, which is the topper)
Walter Johnson’s 110 shutouts is #1 for me.
Nolan Ryan was the best pitcher on some pretty shitty teams.
Rickey Henderson had a strike zone the size of a fly fart. Plenty of pitchers just hit him instead of walking him.
That was the Don Drysdale method–why throw three extra pitches when you can send the guy to first with one.
187 consecutive complete games pitched by Jack Taylor, 1901-04 St.L. (N.L.).
If anyone were to even get five in a row it would be huge news now.
No one will touch Cy Young’s all time wins record. That being said, I wish Jamie Moyer was still around.
The total hits record is not changing anytime soon.
yuuuuup. dudes would have to play for 25+ years with almost zero sub par years.
yepper Peter Edward Rose – actually the last person who had a shot was Jeter.
The next guy will have to hit like Ichiro, be born in the Americas, and have his coaches let him hit like Ichiro.
That’s a very good point.
Not that irchiro isn’t overrated.
He isn’t. Unless only showing four tools in-game when he apparently had batting practice power too somehow makes you overrated.
Still say it’s Cy Young’s 316 losses that is the most unbreakable.
So, you mention Nolan Ryan and NOT mention his never-will-be-broken records? ( Career no hitters and strikeouts). Please stick to basketball Uproxx sports.
Ryan also holds the record of most walks by a pitcher, which is 2795.44
Greg Maddux only walked 999. I think only he and Fergie Jenkins are the only pitchers in history with 3000 K’s and under 1000 walks.
I don’t know where the fuck that .44 came from.
And that extra only seems a little redundant.
From All Star Game:
Nolan Ryan was on 3 all – time teams (Texas, Houston, Anaheim).
Nolan Ryan is without a shred of doubt the best pitcher of all-time, even the statheads would have to agree.
Maddux was better, Randy Johnson was better, Bob Gibson was better, Roger Clemens was better(if you choose to ignore the steroid thing.
I don’t think you can call him the greatest pitcher of all time with the control problems he had.
Nolan Ryan
7 no-hitter (best of all time by a mile) – never be broken, 12 1-hitters (tied for the best of all time), 18 2-hitters (best of all time)
5,714 SO – never be broken
3.19 ERA
Clemens is in the argument but he was roidhead so he has points demoted.
Randy Johnson – great choice but still would take Ryan.
SO
4875
ERA
3.29
Muddux was great pitcher but not the type of pitcher I would aquate with greatest of all time (I tend to lean towards power pitchers).
Bob Gibson in 1968 had the best year for a pitcher by far of all-time:
22 wins 18 CGs 12 SOs 1.12 ERA but he only had 250 career wins I just think on longevity and sustained success Ryan beats him.
Nolan Ryan is the most overrated pitcher of all-time and I feel no need to back that up with an argument because it’s patently obvious. FOH.
If Ryan wasn’t trying to be perfect all the time, he might have been the best, but he was, so he isn’t. There are about eight pitchers (leaving out the dead ballers) that are clearly better than him.
ThisArticleisShit – get a fucking brain.
Trying to be perfect doesn’t make him the best.. that really doesn’t make sense. No offense.
I’ll just ignore that 8 pitchers comments and tell you to have a nice day.
I’ll now excuse myself from this conversation since it’s gotten a tad out of hand.
You can have Ryan. I rather have Maddox pitching a game 7.
Nolan Ryan, when he was on, was unstoppable. However, he was not ‘on’ every time out. Didn’t even win a Cy Young once.
You want the best pitcher of all time? I’d toss a Christy Mathewson at you.
373 wins
Three shutouts in the 1905 world series
Career ERA of 2.13
79 career shutouts
He also played professional football for Pittsburgh, was a known intellect (graduate of Bucknell), wrote books and plays, and fought in WW1 goddamn it. He volunteered even though he was already a successful pitcher at the time and a bit older. He was also one of the original five members of the Hall of Fame. He died from being exposed to chemical weapons. He’s got chunks of guys like Nolan Ryan in his stool.
Nolan Ryan, hands down
ok I’m back. Nolan Ryan got screwed by our misinterpretation of the win statistic and more than likely would have won multiple cy youngs in this day and age with all the statheads. They love SOs and ERA. He did walk a ton of guys though which makes his whip less impressive.
Christie Mathewson is the dead ball era but he’s statistics are unfathomable. I should have been more clear and stated post dead ball era.
I was never really that big of Ryan fan growing up I only started to recognize his greatness over the the last 10 years. Obviously this all subjective (I was being a tad tongue in cheek with my proclamation) but the fact that he was voted on 3 all-time is amazing.
Ryan is not in the top 5 best pitchers of all time, and no the staheads would not agree with that, l. He was a physical freak and baaaadddaaass mofo though.
Nolan Ryan is probably my all time favorite pitcher. I wouldn’t call him the best of all time. One of the most dominant of all time though.
@JohnHandcock: I would not argue against anyone who says Nolan Ryan was the best pitcher in the history of the game, and I agree with you about the career no-hit record never being touched. I can remember thinking that the guy who did not vote for Ryan as a first ballot hall of famer was the biggest idiot ever, and needed to have his voting rights taken away immediately. However, the fact remains that Nolan did walk a lot of batters in his career which skews his BB/9 number. It should also be noted that if we are digging into statistical numbers for pitchers, Ryan leads all pitchers with the lowest career number of H/9 with 6.6.
Nolan is still my favorite pitcher of all time and I would take him in a Game 7 scenario over anyone else in history.
It takes the top 14 lively ball era seasons on the single season stolen base record list to get past Rickey’s total stolen bases. Only Vince Coleman might have been a better base stealer, but he wasn’t good enough to get near the all time record.
Wade Boggs in-flight record seems safe.
“Iz Wade Boggggz style……”
I think the pitching records are definitely safe. Many of the hitting records will eventually fall I think. The balls will get juiced again.
Sorry, baseball fan here so I got one more. I think Madison Bumgarner might threaten the 38 home run record. He’s got 8 total in his career so far and is only 25. He hit 4 last year and has 2 this year. Guy can mash… If he stays consistent or gains a little more pop he can reach it.
he would need to remain in the NL for his entire career. no guarantees
.
I came here to say this. He has a legit chance and can hit them hard.
No starting pitcher will ever win 30 games in a season again.
Jeter lacked the desire to play into his 40s…Are you kidding me? Jeter did not make the choice to retire, his ankle made that decision when it friggin exploded in the 2012 ALCS. That season Jeter batted 316, led the league in hits with 216 and had 15 homers with 32 doubles. Everyone was talking about how great Jeter was looking with Giradi remarking that he looked like he was 25. But, he was just too old and had way too much wear and tear on his body to fully recover from that ankle injury. He re-injured reaggeavated that injury on a couple of occasions during the 2013 season, which is why he only ended up playing 17 games that year. By the time he came back in 2014 he just was no longer the same player and never fully recovered. The process of swinging a bat is so complicated and involves so many moving parts that if one thing isn’t working then everything falls apart. Jeter wasn’t able to plant his foot and so was barely using his lower body. It was pretty impressive that he managed to hit 250 just using his upper-body.
From 2009 through 2012 he averaged 192 hits a season. Let’s assume that in 2013 he put up exactly 192 hits. That means he would’ve entered last season with 3,508 hits. Because Jeter never suffers the ankle injury, that means he would of very probably had more than the 149 hits he had last season. If you give him another 192 hits last season then he would have 3,700 hits at the end of last year. I would have to believe that if Jeter was only 300 hits away from 4,000 and was still healthy and productive that he would of stuck around and the Yankees would of been glad to keep him.
But, we don’t live in a world of what-ifs. The ankle injury happened and, because of it, Jeter was no longer the same player. I never bought into the defensive sabremetrics saying Jeter was the worst Defensive SS ever. But, there was no doubt he had lost a lot of range and had become a defensive liability. But, he made up for it being one of the best offensive shortstops in the game. But, since he lost his offense he knew that he had become a liability and was hurting the Yankees. He said he would never want to become one of those guys who overstay their welcome…So, instead he decided to “settle” and call it a career with JUST 3,456 hits and 5 rings and as the most respected and beloved figure in professional sports. Apparently I hear he does okay with the females as well. He once even took THE Ms. Dorothy Mantooth out to a nice steak dinner and even called her afterward.
With the Yankees, Babe Ruth hit more home runs in one season than all players combined of any other single AL team. He did this twice.
Most of these records are longevity based, unlikely to be exceeded, but certainly possible. This Babe Ruth stat will never happen again. A single player would have to hit around 190 – 250 home runs in a season to do it.
All of these records will be broken twice by the same guy before anyone throws THREE no-hitters in a row. Johnny Vander Meer’s record of back-to-back no hitters is the most unbreakable in sports.