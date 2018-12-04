Urban Meyer Will Retire As Ohio State’s Coach Following The Rose Bowl

12.04.18

After seven years at the helm of the Ohio State Buckeyes, a tenure which featured a national championship in 2014, it was announced that Urban Meyer will retire following the team’s Rose Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 1. After Meyer retires, Buckeye offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach of the two-time defending Big Ten champions.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Meyer’s decision to retire stems from “a myriad of factors,” but at the top is “his happiness with the state of the Ohio State program he inherited seven years ago.” The university will hold a press conference to announce Meyer’s impending retirement a little later on Tuesday.

