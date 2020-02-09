Valentina Shevchenko Dominated Katlyn Chookagian To Retain Her UFC Flyweight Title

Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) cruised to an easy TKO victory, forcing a referee stoppage in the third round of her co-main event flyweight title fight against Katlyn Chookagian (13-3) at UFC 247 in Houston.

Shevchenko spent most of the first round feeling out her range against Chookagian, landing a spinning back fist and taking her to the ground late. Before the bell sounded ending the round, Shevchenko dropped a heavy elbow that opened a nasty gash above Chookagian’s left eye.

This elbow from Valentina Shevchenko cut open Katlyn Chookagian#UFC247 pic.twitter.com/Jnb4Yv8lGd — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) February 9, 2020

The flyweight champ continued her dominant effort in the second, landing combination after combination and shredding the challenger’s front leg with blistering kicks. She landed a snapping spinning back kick and took her to the ground again to wait out the end of the round.

oh my god the sound that this Shevchenko kick makes 🤯 #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/v1skJngpLd — Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) February 9, 2020

In the third, Chookagian attempted a takedown, was blocked, then Shevchenko dropped her to the mat, moved into the crucifix and finished her night.

Since earning a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrejczyk back in 2018, Shevchenko has been dominant in the flyweight division, knocking out Jessica Eye before earning a unanimous decision win over Liz Carmouche in August 2019. She has run through the flyweight division, and one has to wonder what’s next for her, with Eye standing as the current No. 2 contender.