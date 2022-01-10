The Vikings Have Fired Coach Mike Zimmer And GM Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings were supposed to be a playoff team this season, but after an 8-9 season filled with frustrating losses (eight of their nine defeats were by one score), it felt like time for some changes in Minneapolis.

Vikings ownership apparently felt the same way, as they fired coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons in Minnesota, as well as GM Rick Spielman as they look to clean house and hit the reset button.

Zimmer posted a 72-56-1 record over his tenure, headlined by a 13-3 campaign in 2017 that saw them reach the NFC title game, but they never put together back-to-back seasons in the playoffs under Zimmer and after two straight sub-.500 seasons, it just felt like time to move on. Letting Spielman go also gives Minnesota a chance for a completely new vision, which one would think would include looking to turn the page from the Kirk Cousins era if possible, getting younger and rolling the dice on being more dynamic offensively.

The talent in Minnesota will make it one of the more attractive jobs on the market, and it’ll be fascinating what direction they go with their next head coach. The Vikings opening makes for five head coaching vacancies this summer, along with the Dolphins, Jaguars, Raiders, and Broncos, with the potential for more to open up, such as Houston.