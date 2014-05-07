Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 7/6/10 Season 2 Episode 5

Pre-show notes:
– Here’s a link to this week’s episode if you’d like to go back and watch it.
– Be sure you’ve read our season 1 recap and are caught up on season 2 before reading.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Some mighty say you should share this column so I keep writing them! Seriously, you’re going to want to remember season 3.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 5, originally aired on July 6, 2010.
Does this episode mark the first time Riley won the approval of the Miz? (albeit somewhat peculiarly)
If so, over/under on how many times he’s re-watched this segment?
Didn’t Riley have Miz’s approval from day one (in kayfabe)? As I recall, that was the bit: after having to deal with Daniel Bryan in season one, whom he hated, he was happy to have A-Ry in season two, who was supposed to be something of an arrogant dbag (exactly like the Miz)
Eli Cottonwood always reminded me of Doofy from Scary Movie
Eli Cottonwood parlayed his bad performance into 2 appearances on the Soup. He is like a super tall version of the chicken tetrazzini lady.
– you think John Cena’s promos in 2014 are boring or bad? go and try watching some of his pre-punk feud when no one could’ve went out of script to joke except for him and he always did it. it’s the worst thing ever, period, EVER. by comparrision, his great matches (from time to time) can pretty much redeem his other stuff because it’s not that unbearably bad.
– THAT WYATT & BO PHOTO! <3!!!
Of all the truly terrible things about Matt Striker, the absolute worst is his insistence on misusing “whomever” because he doesn’t understand the difference between a subject and an object, and he thinks “whomever” is just the classy way to say “whoever.”
Also: John Cena will throw the steel steps and the announce table at a defenseless Darren Young, but smacking Bray Wyatt with a chair is a bridge too far?
Fantasy NXT Pro/Rookie: Mustachioed Cody Rhodes and Eli Cottonwood. Hilarity ensues. Our collective heart grows three sizes.
These B&Ws inspired me to watch these old seasons for the first time, and words cannot describe what a miserable pile of shit they are. I know that Vince gets off on humiliating minorities and women, but he seems to take particular glee in the destruction of rookies and indie wrestlers. Just sheer disdain for the performers who are trying to become the new blood and fresh faces in his increasingly-stale product. It’s just bizarre.
Oh… and I wanted to punch Matt Striker in the fucking spleen and watch him writhe in agony for the entire series.
Riley took notes on his clipboard because he’s The Analyst, right? This was just an early form of what he is now.
Also, I wish Husky Harris had just turned round to Matt Striker and said ‘I know nothing about doorknobs, but you’re a knob’.
Big ups for dropping the “Italian Spider-Man” gif.
Please enjoy the complete trailer, won’t you?
[www.youtube.com]