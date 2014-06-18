Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/17/10 Season 2 Episode 11

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 11, originally aired on August 17, 2010.
Man sometimes I miss heel Cole and the Cole Mine…
The Cole Mind was outstanding!
It was unbearable and buried everyone. I didn’t always hate Cole’s heel schtick, but I usually did when he was making everyone look bad and being annoying as fuck.
Is the ellipses there because you forgot to write, “Said no one ever”?
I was his biggest fan. everybody would say he’s annoying and buries everyone, and I always thought “he’s actually saying exactly what I’m thinking about those awful shows and is also making me laugh on some jokes. he’s a reason that actually helps me get through this!”
The problem is not just that he trashed talent, but 1) that he was clearly told to do so by the writers, and 2) horrible wrestling and promos are still horrible even if the commentary team trashes them. The whole time that was going on, I’m thinking “Why are you making fun of this but still doing the exact same crap every week?”
I agree with MD, Cole was OK as an heel but a lot of times he was too busy trying to get himself over and not what was going on in the ring and he was unbearable about it. Doing it on NXT is one thing, doing it on Raw was another and he was on Smackdown. So we had 3 shows and heel Cole keeps stating how everything is stupid and how everyone sucks and as the play-by-play guy who’s suppose to call action in the ring, he’s spending most of his time trying to get himself over.
“Zack Ryder’s wandering to the ring in his mom’s sexy lingerie top”
That killed me.
I’ve always wondered where that screencap of Cole came from
[www.avoision.com]
I think that you can add a lot to Bray Wyatt by acknowledging his Husky past. He always wanted to be a wrestler. He worked hard in developmental and he was given a chance. But, it wasn’t really a chance because he was made to rap and do kissing contests and stuff like that. He was ridiculed and never taken seriously. Then, he was violently assaulted by Randy Orton and kicked out.
So, he retreated to his swampy Florida home to plan what to do next. After failing, he retreated inside his mind and came out as Bray Wyatt, a man who you can’t ridicule, who you have to believe in and take seriously, because he believes in himself and takes himself seriously. He recruited Luke Harper and Erick Rowan two men stuck at similarly dead ends in their lives and gave them something and someone to believe in.
And now he’s back, to make the entire WWE Universe believe in him like he now believes in himself.
I like the idea of Luke Harper taking the broken down shell of Husky Harris and molding him into Bray Wyatt as a charasmatic figurehead of his message, since the figureheads are the ones having to take the kinds of beatings designed to make people Like Luke
Harper end their crusades. This way no matter how often or badly Bray Wyatt might lose, the only thing that can stop their family is Harper’s hold on Husky while he will never be put on a position where he would be beaten into submission. I’ve liked this theory since the Daniel Bryan match where he told Harper and Rowan he didn’t need them to fight this war for him, as if those two in tandem or specifically Harper were the ones he needed to prove things to.
While not a bad idea story wise, I don’t want them to acknowledge Husky because it leaves the door open for the Husky gimmick to come back.
@magseven
It also leaves the door open for the dreaded “Hus-ky Har-ris” chants to come back
Heel Cody Rhodes is the best Cody Rhodes. I love the subtly of calling Layla a prostitute and most of the fans not picking up on that.
Heel Cody Rhodes isn’t only the best Cody Rhodes, he was THE BEST IN ALL OF WWE period, in a time where Punk took a brief vacation between being awesome, masked Jesus and becoming super awesome, true hero of the people.
I wasn’t too big a fan of heel Cole on the main shows because they really needed a levelheaded person to lead the stories along
But holy crap Mega-Heel Cole on NXT was one of my favorite things of all time. Especially once season 3 rolled around.
“and bailed the first time he heard creative didn’t have anything for him”
Kaval was fired, Brandon. He didn’t ask for his release.
Brandon, your justified shade throwing at Roderick Strong will never get old for me. He’s the Random Task of the wrestling world: “master of the back breaker? Honestly, who masters a back breaker?!”
What if Cody/Stadust is Sister Abigail?
It looks like MVP was the only one on the show to make an “Impact”.