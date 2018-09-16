The Bills Are So Bad Vontae Davis Quit Playing Football At The Half

Getty Image

The Buffalo Bills lost again on Sunday and they also lost cornerback Vontae Davis, who literally quit playing football after a half in which the Bills were trailing 28-6.

Davis didn’t appear on the field in the final two quarters of the game in which the Bills inevitably lost Josh Allen’s first career start, 31-20. But the biggest opponent on Sunday was the crippling realization that nothing matters and that the football team that plays in Orchard Park will never, ever be good at the sport of American football.

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander told reporters after the loss that Davis actually quit playing football at the half, effectively telling the Bills that he had enough.