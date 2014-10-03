War Machine Has Returned To Twitter, Is Now A Poet Who Is Into Nietzsche

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for War Machine’s return to Twitter, today’s your lucky day.
The former MMA fighter has been quiet since his initial court appearance in Las Vegas, wherein he said he was “playing a character” when he brutally beat and tortured ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and ran from police. His newest character? PHILOSOPHER POET.
If that’s not enough to warrant a “the f*ck’s wrong with that guy” from you, perhaps his second tweet — an original poem about how Christy Mack ruined everything — should warrant a thousand. Again, this is a real thing he tweeted.
Roses are red
I found a man in our bed.
Than to discover this…
I’d rather be dead.
So hurt and confused
My heart has been abused.
Too beautiful our plans
To not be used.
How could you forget
And carry on with no regret?
You’re a stranger now…
You sold your soul I bet.
Publicity, money, fame
Is this all just a game?
It was you who I loved ya know…
Not just a name.
Yes, I’m that bored. Hope you enjoyed the attempt at levity (at my expense) in the first 2 lines…FML.
…
Okay.
If you’re wondering how Mack could “carry on with no regret,” feel free to read the police report of the incident, in which War Machine says things like, “that’s my pussy and I’m going to take it back now,” while he cuts off her hair and attempts to rape and murder her.
Here’s my poem to War Machine:
Roses are red
shut the f*ck up and stop tweeting
Aw, roses might be red, but War Machine is SO blue.
seriously, launch this dude into a volcano with the quickness
He’s not in jail? That doesn’t seem right.
How is he tweeting from jail? I’m confused. I thought he was being held without bond.
RAPISTS BE TWEETIN’!!
“Roses are red
I found a man in our bed.
Than to discover this…
I’d rather be dead.”
I support this notion. Do it. Pussy.
that was my exact thought.
HES ALL TALK, NO SUICIDE.
Now that doesnt sound very ‘alpha male’ to me…
Yea Nietzsche is the worst. Also why i like how she sold her sould for leaving him, I mean dumping somebody does not make you a bad person.
WHAT THE FUCK. HOW THE FUCK IS HE NOT ROTTING IN JAIL RIGHT NOW??
What A shit-assed rhyme scheme:
AABA AACA DDED FFEF
2/10. Even Tito Ortiz is more lyrical.
He didn’t rape her, couldn’t get it up to pull of the deed. Which is probably one reason for his rage against her to begin with.
This guy’s still not in jail yet. OK cut the jail crap, I’ll finish the job since I’m Sub Zero, the Grandmaster of the Lin Kuei and I rip spines out from peoples flesh!
She is a porn star! Of course she is going to have other people in her bed.
War Machine sucks.
I hate to day this but she’s a whore. He’s an idiot. So they’re both getting what they asked for. You live that kind of nasty life, you’re gonna draw nothing but nasty people with nasty behaviour. They’re both gross and i don’t sympathize with either one.