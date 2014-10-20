War Machine’s Suicide Note Is A Depressing Look Into A Troubled Man’s Mind

Last week, former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver tried to hang himself in his Las Vegas jail cell. He’s being held for a variety of charges — kidnapping, attempted murder, and battery with substantial bodily harm among them — stemming from an August incident wherein he nearly beat his ex-girlfriend to death.
War Machine’s suicide attempt was unsuccessful thanks to the invention of a corrections officer, who checked in at the right time and found him tied to the leg of his bed with a sheet. The officer also found what appeared to be a suicide note, and, because this is the Internet, that note is now available in full. TMZ reported on it earlier today, and if you’re looking for lots of “how DARE he write that” and “he deserves to die” stuff, you can find it there.
In the interest of following through with this story and sharing the kind of corrupted, damaged mindset that leads a man to not only try to kill his girlfriend but himself, this is the note. It is not even a little bit funny, and no part of it makes the story worse. Sadder, certainly, but not worse.
“To die proudly when it is no longer possible to live proudly.”
– Nietzche
If you are reading this then it must be a rap, I refuse to live a parasitic life, relying on taxes and the generosity of friends for food and shelter, while never being able to give back. I always used to say “You gotta know when the gig is up.” I had a good run. I experienced more in my short life than 5 avg. men combined.
To: Christy, my one:
I truly love you and planned on being with you forever. I know that I had many flaws and that I wasn’t the best BF at times. When I left you in May it didn’t take me long to realize my mistake. I loved you more than freedom.
When we re-united I was 100% dedicated, I know you felt it. I guess it was too little, too late though because something seemed different about you. It drove me crazy, but I knew that you still loved me because you kept telling me to get you the ring. Looking back on it, I guess you wanted security before you “put all of your eggs in one basket” again.
That night I was so excited to see you. Finding what I found that night was devastating to me. More than you will ever know. Not just the unfaithfulness, but the way U cared for him and protected him. Not a day goes by that I don’t wish that you weren’t hurt that night, I hope you know that.
If I could do it all over again I’d just have laid down and let him beat me up. Maybe you still loved me enough to stop him and make him leave. Maybe I could have just laid on our bed and cried and you’d have held me.
Maybe you still loved me enough to end that fling and re-commit to me… I’ll never know. I forgive you, please forgive me, I love you. In hard times know that I am there to lean on.
Ryan:
I love you brother, long live the circle. Keep alpha male shit alive.
Zsanett:
You were a wonderful wife and stronger than you know. I was always proud of you, Szeretlek.
Michael, Shannah, Melissa: I love you all so much, sorry I wasn’t a better brother. Don’t let the Koppenhaver name die Mike, It’s all you.
Papa:
You were the best grandfather a guy could ask for, I love you. Sorry to let you down.
Nyba, R1, Kendall, 9mm, Wade, Doodoo, Julio, Heather, Trae, JD, Baret, Herman, Pav, Duza, Vitelli, Sua, Matt, D, J.R., Daniel, Fritz:
My great friends, oh how I love you all, may my strength be with you.
Amanda:
Thank you for your love and support, it meant the world to me. I hope you find your Tristan. I will watch over you.
Oh man, writing all of this has me crying like a lil’ bitch! I still don’t understand how I got into this mess, I don’t know why this had to happen. My life was going so well.
I know that I made mistakes in the past but I had corrected that and was living life correctly. It is one thing to catch a case when you set out to commit a crime, but catching a case when you have nothing but good intentions in your heart is just so hard to accept. The severity of the charges makes it that much worse.
They wanna charge me with battery and DV? Fine, do it, but don’t railroad me with B.S. fantasy charges like: rape! Attempted murder! Kidnapping! And burglary! It’s fucking ridiculous. And it’s making it impossible for justice.
I’m a good person with a huge heart and everyone who knows me knows that, especially Christy. I don’t know what has happened to her but I’m not gonna watch the woman I love go on the stand and tell painful lies about me. I don’t know if her scumbag agent is making her do this for $/publicity, or if the D.A. is just pressuring her/scaring her, or what. Anyway, thank you to all who have supported me over the years.
I appreciate you all, sorry if I’ve let you down. I hope you choose to remember me for my times of strength and not for this. Society has killed men. I was never meant to live in this era anyway. Follow your dreams and think for yourselves.
“Verily, often laugh at the weaklings who think themselves good because they have no claws”
– Nietzche
The Nietzche quotes are in line with his most recent tweets. As you can see, War Machine has a long way to go towards understanding the magnitude of his actions, and the victim blaming — specifically lines like, “I forgive you, please forgive me, I love you” — undermines any assumption that he knows what he’s done and why it’s bad.
As always, all we can hope for an end to this situation is Christy Mack having the happiest, healthiest life she can, Mack and War Machine staying as far away from each other as humanly possible, and “War Machine” spending a little more time with the “Jon Koppenhaver” parts of his brain and figuring it all out. Without the quotes.
Well of course he’s extremely troubled. People who think he did it cos of his “alpha male shit” mantra are being narrow-minded. Let’s just hope he means what he’s saying there.
Might be splitting hairs. Dude is obviously just mentally fucked. And maybe the “Alpha Male Shit” is just another symptom of that.
@Like me fifth account Do you honestly believe that’s the only reason he did it? I’m aware he’s part of a pretty messed up culture too, but to say he did this horrible stuff because of that doesn’t seem right.
@Like me fifth account @Afternoon Delight
It seems likely that assuming and assigning simple reasons for something like what War Machine did is a pretty terrible mistake.
The alpha male shit is pretty awful.
I’m guessing he’s done some steroids in his time, and could (among other things) mess with his ability to react in rational ways to many kinds of stimuli.
Maybe he has some emotional issues which contributed.
There isn’t really any way for any of us to know.
Sorry, but there is nothing wrong with War Machine saying he forgives her, too. She did cheat on him after all. (Not defending his actions in any way, but he has a right to say that.)
You can’t cheat on someone you’re not in a relationship with.
Dude. come on, you can’t seriously be trying to justify what he wrote or did. Give it a rest.
@Baltimore Dan I almost said the same thing but decided to actually scan the police report before posting.
From the police report:
“She has been in an ‘on-again, off again’ dating relationship with Jonathan (Jon) Koppenhaver for the past 15 months. Currently they are in a dating relationship and she identified Koppenhaver as her ‘boyfriend’.”
Source. [tnspullzone.tapnapsnap.netdna-cdn.com] Second page third paragraph from the bottom.
Not that it matters, he’s still a psycho piece of shit who’s rightfully going to spend a long ass time behind bars.
Sorry but he could have “forgiven” her without beating the ever loving shit out of her.
@NotTheOne He forgives her for making him beat the shit out of her.
That whole thing reads like a controlling abuser’s manipulative efforts to garner sympathy from the victim. It’s sickening. And probably shit he’s spouted out multiple times to multiple women over the years.
“Not defending his actions in any way” I think most of the responders to the original comment either have some difficulties with reading or just don’t give a shit.
Clearly War Machine is crazy, his actions that night confirmed it, his suicide attempt and letter reaffirm it.
It’s manipulative of him. He’s equating the act of cheating with the subsequent act of beating the shit out of her. He’s essentially levelling their actions in a “we both fucked up” kind of way. He barely acknowledged what he did – the emphasis was on how hurt he was by her actions.
I kind of see his forgiveness as a “I forgive you for provoking me” since he barely acknowledges that nearly killing her was “wrong”.
Ha! In your face @Baltimore Dan . Although having read these comments and thought it through, I suppose it is ridiculous of him to actually express to her his forgiveness, since it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference.
@ItWasTyped He’s really saying ‘I forgive you for doing that thing that made me almost kill you.’
So yeah, perhaps this douchebag has the ‘right’ to say whatever he wants, but it’s still a manipulative, controlling, psycho thing to say.
She wasn’t in a relationship with him but moving on that quickly doesn’t show that she cared about him all too much.
What a load of bullshit. That reads VERY much like an attempt to try and spin the story, gain some sympathy, and makes the failed suicide attempt seem like maybe it wasn’t a legit effort.
And I don’t know how anyone wouldn’t laugh at the shoutout to “Doodoo”.
Yeah, “In hard times know that I am there to lean on” seems a very odd sentiment to express in a suicide note.
Response to no one in particular…..
It would seem odd someone with advanced training in chokeholds wouldn’t be able to kill himself by cutting off his own oxygen/blood supply in short order.
In fact, it could even be suggested that someone with such knowledge could also put together a pretty legitimate appearing but intentionally and ultimately nonlethal attempt at it.
But that’s all just silly conjecture. Because no one ever makes a half-hearted suicide attempt to garner attention and/or sympathy. And even if they did, they certainly wouldn’t be emo types who are super deep into philosophy.
“Something seemed different about you.” Well, yeah…you exploded her face.
“Your face was suddenly all puffy and swollen”
Oh man, I laughed so hard.
Yes. Just like she knew that he was a perpetually violent drug and steroid abuser who is literally paid to beat people to a bloody pulp. They both knew what they were getting into, and now theyre both suffering the TOTALLY FORESEEABLE CONSEQUENCES of it.
Date a prostitute = get cheated on
Date a violent psychopath = get the crap beat out of you
Mmmmm. Pornt star does not equal prostitute. And, uh, most people, regardless of how psycho their friends are, don’t really foresee getting beaten half to death. Love being blind and all.
I dont care how terrible a person is or what they have done in the past, it is disgusting that people are posting his suicide note on the internet. Nothing like trying to make a profit off of someone else’s emotional turmoil.
You’re assuming that he didn’t want it publicized.
Which would be erroneously based on his pleading his case in the letter.
He TOTALLY wanted this publicized!
Trying every last ditch effort to gain sympathy by making it seem as if everyone is plotting against him and he did nothing wrong.
If this was his attempt at gaining sympathy, then he is even dumber than I thought. The judge is a woman, I can’t see any possible way “Society has killed men” will help gain him sympathy.
“I experienced more in my short life than 5 avg. men combined.”
What a self-centered, deluded headcase. I’d love to know what his definition is for an “average man.” Presumably one that doesn’t pound a woman he purports to love into ground hamburger.
He’s certainly gotten more stupid tattoos and prison sentences than I ever will.
@Superabound
Because it’s an either or situation, right? Either you bang porn stars or you ride a rascal. Those are the only two paths life has to offer.
What kind of shitty upbringing did you have that makes you think being an incarcerated MMA fighter is the height of success? That’s sad. Aim a little higher for yourself.
” I experienced more in my short life than 5 avg. men combined.”
This shit always pisses me off. I have a lovely, devoted wife, and two wonderful children. We laugh and have a lot of fun. Don’t give me that crap that thug life is somehow fuller than an “average” person’s life.
I hope this brings awareness to the fact that Nietzsche is the worst.
It’s less what he wrote than how we’ve used it.
“As always, all we can hope for an end to this situation is Christy Mack having the happiest, healthiest life she can”
Pretty sure shed have to quit porn for that
She hasn’t worked in porn in over a year.
Jesus, are you war machine’s brother or something?
Im just gonna say this…what a fucking pussy. Not that I think he is disturbed, but he clearly didnt want to handle the consequences.
I don’t find this depressing.
More like irritating, mostly at the prospect he’ll write another short-form ‘woe-is-me’ essay.
“War Machine’s Suicide Note Is A Depressing, poorly-spelled, grammatically nightmarish Look Into A Troubled Man’s Mind”
Cue in all the women that are going to start writing to him thinking they can save him because they want a cute man in their life…..I am sorry but I guarantee that if this man is released he will stalk Christy, he is obsessed and its not going to end here. God Bess Christy and I pray that she gets her deserved justice and I hope they have video court so Christy doesn’t have to sit in the same room as this man because he is going to try and intimidate her and scare her which would be totally unfair to her.
I want this dude to go away. Not in the dead sense. Just to go to jail and never be a news story again.
Uproxx, stop sympathizing with this piece of shit. He has enough meatheaded, asshole defenders on MMA boards.
They’re not defending him by showing basic human levels of empathy and compassion. War Machine is clearly brain damaged and mentally distraught, and while his actions have been trashy (to say the very least), it is more, well, human to rehabilitate somebody, or attempt to, than it is to just take the quick and cheap way out by executing him. We’re better than that, above that. Or we should be. That quality is what is supposed to set apart certain countries from others, certain people from others, but I guess that isn’t always the case.
Anybody with an evolved brain in the heads would try to help their fellow man, no matter how fucked they are perceived to be. If the pope can find it in his little, wrinkly heart to forgive the guy who TRIED TO MURDER HIM, then maybe, just maybe, we can find it in our hearts not to jerk our knees and call for this dude’s blood. Blood for blood only creates deeper pools.
“Eye for an eye” is such unevolved bullshit, and it blows my damn mind so many people are so selfish for subscribing to it. Try to be better people. Not worse.
Who called for his murder, or the death penalty? Not me. I said stop sympathizing with him. He is a terrible human being and has an exceedingly long track record of being just that. Some people just suck. He’s one of them.
I love to read the comments of all the people who fail to learn as human beings. The world isn’t as black and white as you like to believe. There are no evil people who were just born that way. People are complex, they have a history.
They still should be punished for their crimes.
I’m sorry, am I suppose to feel sad for this waste of flesh?
Sad that his brain is so absolutely fucked that it leads him to do what he’s done, yes. And gain a little perspective that YOUR brain isn’t even half as bad as his? Also yes.
This is way more coherent than I thought it would be.
Dude needs a lot of help.