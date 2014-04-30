Watch Herm Edwards React To Learning That Jameis Winston Stole Crab Legs

Whether or not FSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston was issued a citation for stealing crab legs from Publix is no longer the day’s biggest mystery. Tomahawk Nation reported that it happened, while the Tallahassee Police Department contends that it has had no new contact with Winston regarding any sort of shoplifting or anything else. However, the Leon County Sheriff’s Department public records clerk told USA Today that a “case was still being processed,” and a news conference was held by the public information officer, who confirmed that Winston indeed received 20 hours of community service for his crabby misdeeds.

ESPN even picked the news up for this afternoon’s SportsCenter, citing the SB Nation report that Winston will be suspended by the FSU baseball team, but the real gem in all of this is watching Herm Edwards react when he realizes that this is all about crab legs.