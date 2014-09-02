Watch Team USA’s Hilarious Reaction To New Zealand’s Haka Dance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New Zealand performed their traditional Haka dance ahead of today’s World Cup game against the USA. To those unfamiliar, the Haka is a war cry done by New Zealand’s Maori people. It’s become quite popular among athletes, particularly New Zealand’s All Blacks Rugby team.

Naturally, members of the U.S. squad were taken back by the dance, which at times seemed a bit comical. I fully understand the tradition of the Haka but I don’t know, are you allowed to stick out your tongue at people*? Because that seems kind of weird you guys.

Seriously, what’s up with that guy?

And look at Derrick Rose, James Harden and Kenneth Faried—they look so Goddamn confused.

The USA went on to blow out New Zealand, 98-71. To the best of our knowledge, there was no sticking out of tongues during the post-game handshake.

*UPDATE: It appears facial expressions like that are rather common in the Haka dance. I stand corrected.