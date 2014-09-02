Watch Team USA’s Hilarious Reaction To New Zealand’s Haka Dance

New Zealand performed their traditional Haka dance ahead of today’s World Cup game against the USA. To those unfamiliar, the Haka is a war cry done by New Zealand’s Maori people. It’s become quite popular among athletes, particularly New Zealand’s All Blacks Rugby team.
Naturally, members of the U.S. squad were taken back by the dance, which at times seemed a bit comical. I fully understand the tradition of the Haka but I don’t know, are you allowed to stick out your tongue at people*? Because that seems kind of weird you guys.
Seriously, what’s up with that guy?
And look at Derrick Rose, James Harden and Kenneth Faried—they look so Goddamn confused.
The USA went on to blow out New Zealand, 98-71. To the best of our knowledge, there was no sticking out of tongues during the post-game handshake.
*UPDATE: It appears facial expressions like that are rather common in the Haka dance. I stand corrected.
When the All-Blacks do the Haka, it is intimidating. When basketball players do it, Derrick Rose’s response and the small clap is appropriate.
And yes, the tongue and big eyes are traditional as an intimidating gesture.
Serious question: I just asked someone of New Zealand cultural knowledge and he said a lot of the Maori people are insulted by this and called it and I quote, “a bastardization.”
Many rugby players of Maori decent do it. . .
I don’t personally know about that, but it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest.
Nah, It’s not intimidating regardless of who’s doing it. It’s still weird. Dancing isn’t scary, regardless of how big you are, or what face you’re making while doing it.
t0ki .maybe youtube the nz all blacks rugby doing it,then say its not imtimidating,it really ramps up the tension before matches,possibly look up them doing it against wales where there was a few minutes of a staredown between the teams after,or against ireland where the irish team went up and stood in their faces,pretty exciting stuff.but it just looks dump in basketball
Derrick Rose always looks confused.
Or sleepy.
Hungry?
Ok, guys. Our turn: Commence Thriller dance.
I honestly don’t get why any Kiwi team outside of the Rugby team would do this. When the Rugby team does it, they’re so good, you know they’re going to split your wig. When their ice hockey and basketball team do it, it looks really stupid because you know they’re going to get curb stomped.
It makes some sense in rugby but in basketball it just looks seriously dumb. Give it a rest fellas.
man im always gonna love derrick rose for his expressions,,. the best one he did was at the 2012 all star game when LeBron and Dwight howard started dancing while being introduced and when derrick came out he had this look on his face like “look at these silly ass niggas ” …
Both Rose and Kobe have the best death stares when they want someone to stop messing around.
I waited for hilarity which did not arrive
[youtu.be]
I thought the players clapping at the end was pretty funny.
do they just block google from all your computers over at uproxx?
I strictly use Wikipedia and 4chan for my research.
Its… a thing we do. Its hugely a pride thing, which is a big part of our national identity – its small mans syndrome, in a way. We love to be the underdog, we love taking on the rest of the world. In this context, the haka is about getting ready for a fight and talking yourself up.
All our national teams do it. Yes, its better when its the All Blacks. Yes, its great when its a bunch of big black dudes doing it and not so much when its scrawny white guys. But damn it, its part of putting on the national uniform. I’ve got not a drop of Maori blood in me, I’m as uncultured as any average white guy of the street, and still I get chills from a good haka. Its not that it has to mean anything to you guys (you can probably guess its a challenge, and you’ll still probably kick our asses anyway), its that it means something to us.