Here are somethings happening in the world of sports right now: The NBA play-in games are ongoing, the final step before embarking on the months-long journey known as the postseason. Playoff hockey is underway in the NHL. The MLB season just kicked off and Shohei Ohtani might be the most fascinating athlete in the world right now. In soccer, domestic leagues are wrapping up, the Champions League final is next weekend, and some international tournaments will go down this summer. Speaking of the summer, the Olympics are slated to happen in a few months and the NFL will be back around the corner.

But in the midst of all of this, we would like to highlight something that we found extremely impressive: This dude who grabbed an umbrella and what appeared to be a wrapped up cheeseburger from McDonald’s and then made magic happen, all while “HandClap” by Fitz and The Tantrums played.

The main questions here are how a person realizes both that this is a thing that is possible and that they are the one to do it. To be clear, very glad that my guy realized this, because it is extremely entertaining and really impressive, but the genesis of this becoming a bit he does seems fascinating.

Is this explicitly sports? Probably not! But it is definitely cool, plus it takes a kind of ridiculous hand-eye coordination that you might expect from athletes, so like Oasis implored us to do, we’re gonna roll with it.