What Better Way To Celebrate A Blowout Loss Than By Proposing To Your Girl?

#New York Yankees #Boston Red Sox #MLB
Senior Writer
04.25.14 4 Comments

Ballpark proposals might be terribly corny and cliché, but they’re still a thing that happens all the time, no matter how much we complain. The latest came to us from Fenway Park, where one Red Sox fan decided that there was no better time to pop the big question to the love of his life than in the bottom of the 9th with his team trailing 14-5 to the New York Yankees. At least I assume that this guy is a Sox fan, because I can’t imagine why any Yankees fan would want to propose behind home plate in the home of the team that he hates more than anything else on this planet.

And of course she said yes, so we know that this wasn’t some horrible and poorly-timed stadium prank or Jimmy Kimmel Live bit, but the jury’s still out on whether or not this was shot for Fever Pitch 2: We’re Ruinin’ All of Yah Fahkin’ Games. Regardless, congrats to many, many years of taking your wife to Sox games, only to hear her complain, “These seats aren’t as nice as the ones you bought when you proposed.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Yankees#Boston Red Sox#MLB
TAGSboston red soxFENWAY PARKMLBNEW YORK YANKEESproposals

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP