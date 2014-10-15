What Happened To Steve Bartman And Where Did He Go?

You’re likely familiar with Steve Bartman—the Cubs fan who “interfered” with a foul ball during a 2003 playoff game against the Florida Marlins. Despite the poor pitching in that inning and a costly error from Alex Gonzalez, it was Bartman who drew the ire of Cubs fans. Yesterday was the 11th anniversary of what would ultimately become known as “The Bartman Game.”
In 2011, ESPN’s 30 for 30 series told the story of Bartman in Catching Hell. It was a fascinating look at the immediate aftermath of the incident. There was just one problem though. Steve Bartman was nowhere to be found. In fact, nobody’s really seen him in the 11 years since it happened. He has turned down more than 200 interview requests. He has a spokesman named Frank Murtha who keeps the media at bay.
Chicago Tribune, 2011:
“Yes, he is happy,” says Frank Murtha, a lawyer, agent and longtime family friend. “Because that’s who he is.”
Murtha talks to Bartman regularly. Sometimes, their conversations involve business, as when Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney sought Bartman’s presence in his documentary on the subject that premieres Tuesday on ESPN. Bartman turned that down, just as he turned down, according to Murtha, a six-figure offer to appear in a Super Bowl commercial.
“If he ever chooses to speak publicly, it will be in a time and place and medium of his choice, not one that has been imposed on him by others,” Murtha says. “That’s not to say he will do that. At this point, he has no immediate plans for discussion.”
Amy Franze, then a senior executive at Illinois’ chapter of JDRF, held a fundraiser.
“Steve Bartman came up to her,” DePorter says. “He had a hat on. He just said, ‘Do you know who I am?’ She said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘I’m Steve Bartman and I wanted to thank you.’ She said it was a nice conversation.”
And then Bartman was gone again.
New York Times, 2013:
Bartman still lives in the Chicago area and works for a financial services consulting firm.
“He’s happy and healthy and he’s still a Cubs fan,” said Frank Murtha, a longtime friend and a spokesman for Bartman. “He values his privacy.”
And that’s pretty much all we know about Bartman. He lives in the Chicago area and works a desk job. He has spent 11 years out of the public eye. Good for him. Also, f*ck Moises Alou.
Fuck Moises Alou indeed.
Bartman drew the ire of Cubs fans that are idiots. This was Alou’s fault for throwing a tantrum like a 2 year old, which in turn made the entire team of PROFESSIONAL BASEBALL PLAYERS start to freak out. THEN, Dusty Baker didn’t do anything to calm them down, THEN Gonzalez booted that ball.
Oh, and then they blew a 5-3 lead in the next game too, which was at home, and had Wood pitching.
I’m totally not still pissed though.
I’ve always said that if Alou didn’t react like that, none of this would have happened. What a dick.
@Andy Isaac Bartman probably didn’t expect Alou to react the way he did, but he had to expect a reaction.
and Wood crushing a HR in it to boot!
@MagSeven, your Pulp Fiction reference did not get lost on me. Solid job. Please keep up the good work. Thanks.
I don’t blame Alou one bit, in fact I applaud him. A-holes that are all about themselves should always be called out in life.
if Theo ever gets the Cubs to the World Series they should have Bartman throw out the first pitch
That might be tempting the baseball gods too much. But definitely bring him out at any World Series celebration. It would rock the house.
Right on. Probably a good idea to wait until after any series is over instead of tempting fate and having him come out during. But that’s assuming this sorry, no-account franchise will ever get it’s act together and make the playoffs, let along the WS.
If he wanted anonymity, he shouldn’t have recorded this song.
It’s not like the Cubs would have won the World Series anyway. Dusty Baker was their manager. He’s terrible, always gets the best teams and manages them poorly. He overuses his pitchers (to the point it costs them careers), plays favorites, and couldn’t manage a bullpen to save his life.
He singlehandedly cost the Giants the World Series by handing Ortiz the game ball in the middle of the game. He was the one who picked Salomon Torres, a rookie with absolutely no experience, to pitch the last game of the season in ’93 with a win-or-die playoff in the balance.
Poor Bartman. I never thought Alou could have made that catch. Plus, look how badly that Cubs melted down after that. They didn’t have a hope in hell to win the World Series against the Yankees being that mentally fragile of a team. Plus Dusty Baker was their manager.
The way he was treated after that makes me hope the Cubs never win the World Series….which isn’t very far fetched.
@poonTASTIC
I am sure you will get your wish every year for the rest of your life.
This is why I hate the Cubs and Cubs Fans. They are so arrogant its infuriating. Say what you want about St. Louis, Boston and New York. They’ve actually won championships and (at times) they have shown that they have class. All Chicago has done is show that they have none.
The Chicago Cubs should have invited Steve Bartman to Opening Day or given him lifetime tickets in the bleachers or in the Owner’s Box, to show that there are no hard feelings and also as a joke because its as far away from the field as possible so it won’t happen again.
Winners find a way to win. Losers find an excuse why they didn’t
Totally.
I have a lot of respect for Bartman for sticking to regular life and not once trying to cash in on his infamy. I have zero respect for all those douchebags in Chicago who think he’s actually to blame for the Cubs’ loss, rather than the team itself.
The guy deserves it as he is everything that is typically wrong with humans, too self-centered. Keep your grubby little paws to yourself and back your team. You call yourself a lifelong fan and yet you’re interfering with your own player?? Anyone that does that no longer has the right to claim they are a fan.
Excuse me. Have you WATCHED the video? EVERYONE around him is diving for the ball just as much as he is and moreover, he is a GOD DAMN HUMAN BEING. Tell me that you’re perfect in all aspect of your life and we shall how it goes. Alou threw a hissy-fit for a ball he never would have caught and yet you are calling someone who don’t even know an asshole. He did what any other fan would have done, so back off.
No, I’d never do this for my team (and yes, I’ve had opportunities). It’s unfortunate, but I don’t buy the argument all fans aren’t aware of the need to avoid interfering with their team catching a foul ball.
I find it interesting to imagine sitting next to Steve Bartman at work. Based on what we know, he’s just a regular dude with a desk job. So he has to have a cubicle mate, right? Not a day would go by where I wouldn’t toss him something and see if he catches it. I’m sure that wouldn’t get old.
The treatment of Steve Bartman is an all-time low in the annals of not only the Chicago Cubs, but of major league baseball, period. There is no justification for this poor man being persecuted the rest of his life because of a FOUL BALL? In a baseball GAME? For all the greatness that is the United States of America, issues like this really bring us down to the lowest that humanity has to offer.
Steve Bartman is a hero on the south side
I have been a cubs fan for a long time. Like many I thought alou’s reaction cost the team momentum. He agreed like a spoiled kid. That ball could have hit any of the dozens of hands trying to catch it. To blame Bartman for the loss is ridiculous. I thought out then and I think it now. They still had a lead and game seven. It was the team that lost both games.
I’m not a fan of baseball. But I saw the show and watched in horror at how this man was treated. Death threats, name called, throwing items at him. What did he do wrong? Foul balls are considered out of play and that player had no way of catching that ball anyway. Steve was not the only one to try and catch that ball. In fact, his hand raised almost last to try and catch it. Any one of us would have tried to catch it. And those fans and that player picking on him, only because he was a quiet person and they always bully those they know they can. I hope that team never wins a chance to be in the world series. They don’t deserve to go. For the fans to blame Steve Bartman for game 7 is just moronic. The Cubs have always been a joke. And now thanks to that horrific display of inhumanity, the team and the fans will be known as jokes.