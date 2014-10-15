What Happened To Steve Bartman And Where Did He Go?

You’re likely familiar with Steve Bartman—the Cubs fan who “interfered” with a foul ball during a 2003 playoff game against the Florida Marlins. Despite the poor pitching in that inning and a costly error from Alex Gonzalez, it was Bartman who drew the ire of Cubs fans. Yesterday was the 11th anniversary of what would ultimately become known as “The Bartman Game.”

In 2011, ESPN’s 30 for 30 series told the story of Bartman in Catching Hell. It was a fascinating look at the immediate aftermath of the incident. There was just one problem though. Steve Bartman was nowhere to be found. In fact, nobody’s really seen him in the 11 years since it happened. He has turned down more than 200 interview requests. He has a spokesman named Frank Murtha who keeps the media at bay.

Chicago Tribune, 2011:

“Yes, he is happy,” says Frank Murtha, a lawyer, agent and longtime family friend. “Because that’s who he is.”

Murtha talks to Bartman regularly. Sometimes, their conversations involve business, as when Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney sought Bartman’s presence in his documentary on the subject that premieres Tuesday on ESPN. Bartman turned that down, just as he turned down, according to Murtha, a six-figure offer to appear in a Super Bowl commercial. “If he ever chooses to speak publicly, it will be in a time and place and medium of his choice, not one that has been imposed on him by others,” Murtha says. “That’s not to say he will do that. At this point, he has no immediate plans for discussion.” Amy Franze, then a senior executive at Illinois’ chapter of JDRF, held a fundraiser. “Steve Bartman came up to her,” DePorter says. “He had a hat on. He just said, ‘Do you know who I am?’ She said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘I’m Steve Bartman and I wanted to thank you.’ She said it was a nice conversation.” And then Bartman was gone again.

New York Times, 2013:

Bartman still lives in the Chicago area and works for a financial services consulting firm. “He’s happy and healthy and he’s still a Cubs fan,” said Frank Murtha, a longtime friend and a spokesman for Bartman. “He values his privacy.”

And that’s pretty much all we know about Bartman. He lives in the Chicago area and works a desk job. He has spent 11 years out of the public eye. Good for him. Also, f*ck Moises Alou.