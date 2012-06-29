What The Heck Is Brooklyn Decker Still Doing At Wimbledon?

As I woke from my required 2 hours of social vampire sleep this morning, there was a strange thing on my television – live tennis. “At 7 a.m.?” I thought as I held a mirror under the hooker’s nose to make sure she was still breathing. Then I realized that in all my anticipation for the NBA Draft, I forgot that Wimbledon is going on. And wouldn’t you know it? There’s been some excitement already.

For starters, tennis dreamboat Rafael Nadal was upset by the 100th-ranked player in the world, Lukas Rosol, yesterday in 5 sets. Responded women everywhere, “Oh well, let’s go see Magic Mike.*” But the even bigger surprise, as I checked images this morning, is that Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker is still there. That’s strange, considering her husband, Andy Roddick has usually lost by now.

But sure enough, Roddick has won his first two matches and he will play 7th-ranked David Ferrer next. A win would bring him one step closer to ending America’s 9-year drought of men’s tennis major titles, which would be amazing. It would also keep Decker around for a few more days. What do you think about that, Brooklyn?

*Three posts, three mentions of Magic Mike. C-Tates! Battin’ 1-0-0, son!

