What To Watch For In The NFL, Week 7

The cream is starting to rise to the top in the NFL as we get to Week 7. In the AFC, the Bills, Chiefs, and Texans are already two games up in their division, while the Ravens and Steelers are tied atop the North with a two-game gap to third. In the NFC, there’s a bit more in flux, headlined by the NFC North where all four teams are 4-2 or better — while the NFC West doesn’t have a team over .500. Week 7 features a handful of big games that could help further separate the top of the league, headlined by a Super Bowl rematch and a battle for first in the NFC North between the Lions and Vikings — neither of which are in primetime spots.

Primetime Game of the Week: Ravens at Bucs (Monday 10/21, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) We don’t exactly have the best primetime slate in the history of the National Football League this week, even if there are two Monday Night Football games. Having said that, as a person who likes when NFL games go completely off the rails and both offenses light it up, I am excited to watch the team tied for the highest-scoring offense in the league (the Bucs) take on the team with the second highest-scoring offense in the league (the Ravens). There is something fun about a defensive slugfest, but I do not think a Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore offense that can run on anybody or a Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay offense carved teams up through the air will be kept out of the end zone. Sunday Funday Game of the Week: Chiefs at Niners (Sunday 10/20, 4:25p.m. ET, FOX) I mean, yeah, this is the answer this week, even with a very fun Lions-Vikings showdown for the top spot in the NFC North that will headline the 1 p.m. slate. In Santa Clara, we will get a rematch of an ultra-tight Super Bowl between two team that have real aspirations of getting back there, the high-flying Niners offense against a Chiefs defense that has been outrageous this season, and Patrick Mahomes going up against a star-studded San Francisco defense that has been battle tested this year. Outside of some pretty prominent injuries for both teams that could fundamentally change this matchup if they see each other again in February, everything is in place for this game to be a blast.

Under the Radar Banger: Seahawks at Falcons (Sunday 10/20, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX) Another game where we are probably going to get a ton of points. Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins are first and fourth, respectively, in passing yards coming into this week, while both passing defenses are in the top-10 of yards allowed per game — things haven’t gone as well for either rushing defense, though, so perhaps Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kenneth Walker, and Zach Charbonnet can all cook a little bit. Regardless, as a RedZone viewer, I expect Scott Hanson to cut into this game a ton, because I think this has the potential to be a basketball game. Who Won The MVP Last Week: Derrick Henry It took Henry a few weeks to get used to life on his new team, but lately, he’s been out of his mind en route to being the league’s rushing leader. None of this should be a surprise, as he is awesome, Lamar Jackson is lethal on the ground, and few coaches love establishing it more than John Harbaugh, but it’s been a blast to watch this play out. And unfortunately for the Washington Commanders, they learned the hard way that Henry is comfortable in his new digs, as he went for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 30-23 win last week.