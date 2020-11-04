Wheel of Fortune is a show that often gets a bad rap compared to its syndication partner, Jeopardy! Gaffes on The Wheel are just more frequent, and there’s a perception that word puzzle games are easier in general compared to a highbrow trivia contest.

The latest gaffe will certainly add to that perception, as a toss-up about a very famous person went awry on Monday night. Proper Names was the category, and after a few letters most people could figure out that scientist Issac Newton was the answer. But the clue had three words in it, and Alex really struggled with the figuring out what that first word is.

She rang in first, though, and then invented someone named “Tom Issac Newton.”

Did she just guess Tom Issac Newton on Wheel of Fortune? pic.twitter.com/EpkWo1LjIe — Mack Devlin (@Mack_J_Devlin) November 3, 2020

That was quickly shot down, and Brad just as quickly rang in and gave the correct answer. The guess in the toss up round obviously was worth far less than some other misses could be. But of all the gaffes we’ve seen on the show in recent months, this one perhaps got the biggest reaction from people on social media.

Thank you Wheel of Fortune. From now on I’m calling him “Tom Issac Newton” instead of Sir. — Brad Simpson (@bobcatbart) November 3, 2020

A Wheel of Fortune contestant just guessed "Tom Isaac Newton". This reaffirms my theory that there are 2 kinds of people: Wheel of Fortune people and Jeopardy people — 𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚘 (@abeltrev) November 3, 2020

Lol this woman literally said Tom Issac Newton instead of Sir. Just when you think you are dumb remember this person pic.twitter.com/xT3WEO2Se2 — Jeremy (@BumpkinPruitt) November 3, 2020

Tom Issac Newton. *WWWWWHAT?!*

Then there's Jimmy Kimmel??? 😂#WheelOfFortune — Jenny Chan (@jennykchan) November 3, 2020

Tom Issac Newton?? Lol #WheelOfFortune — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) November 3, 2020

You only ever really make a noteworthy appearance on Wheel of Fortune if you do something either very impressive or embarrassing. In this case, at least it was extremely funny.