The White House Website Was Excited For The ‘Boston Red Socks’ Visit

Getty Image

As has been the case for every sports champion since Donald Trump took office, the Boston Red Sox visit to the White House has been a major point of contention inside and outside the locker room.

The 2018 World Series champs accepted the invite and will visit the White House on Thursday afternoon, but only a portion of the team will be on hand. Manager Alex Cora, citing the poor relief efforts in Puerto Rico, joined the list of those who chose not to go — all of whom are players of color — while the white players unilaterally chose to go.