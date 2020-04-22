College football, like other sports, faces an uncertain immediate future as spring practices were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s sent coaches and players to work from home like the rest of us and prepare for a possible season under very different circumstances than they are accustomed to.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is adjusting to life at home, where he hasn’t spent this much time in 25 years since he started coaching, but beyond adjusting to holding meetings via Zoom like everyone else, he wanted to find a way to help healthcare workers in the community and make sure they knew they were appreciated. As such, he partnered with Marco’s Pizza franchisee Joe Walker to launch Feed Our Heroes, a foundation formed with the Central Carolina Community Foundation to feed healthcare workers at six hospitals in the area — with hopes to expand to more — twice a week (they currently have raised funding for about two months worth of feedings at the hospitals).

Last week, Muschamp and Walker spoke with Uproxx Sports about how they came together to create this foundation, why it was important to them, life in quarantine as a football coach and pizza restaurant owner, how Muschamp is still preparing his team for the season, what he’s told NFL teams about top Draft prospect Javon Kinlaw, and more.

How did Feed Our Heroes come together and why it was so important to both of you to start this program?

Will Muschamp: Well, personally, Carol and I were talkin’, this is two weeks ago now, just about the healthcare workers — the doctors, the nurses, the medical staffs, the first responders — about how they’re on the front lines right now. They’re in the line of fire, they’re saving lives and stopping the spread of this virus, and what can we do to help. We do have some means financially to be able help and do some things, and I just started thinking about it and I’ve known Joe since we’ve been here in Columbia, and he’s a go get ‘em kind of guy. Very active in our community and cares about our community, so I just called him up with the idea of Marco’s Pizza — and you think about the number of hours these people are working, to be able to have them feed them and taken care of as best we can. It’s a very small gesture but something to help and to just say thank you. Joe ran with it from there, I just kind of called him up and donated some money to hopefully help out.

Joe Walker: Yeah, and to pick up from there, when Will reached out with his and Carol’s idea of donating a significant amount of money to feed healthcare workers across our region, you know, Marco’s Pizza already being the official pizza of the Gamecocks already had a great platform and great relationship in place to execute on an even broader plan. I suggested to Will that we use his funding not just as a one time feeding, but to seed a foundation through the Central Carolina Community Foundation here in South Carolina. Thereby we can perpetuate the feeding and allow Marco’s and potentially other restaurants in the region to continue feeding these healthcare workers and really use their dollars at the beginning of a much larger program rather than a one-time opportunity.

What has the response been and what have y’all been able to do so far, you mention you’re about a week in, what has the response been from the South Carolina community?

Walker: Overall there’s been a lot of support from the University of South Carolina from the various personalities with the program, but more important from across the community you’re seeing it gain momentum. We’ve got a local singer/songwriter, he lives in Nashville now, but Patrick Davis who’s already hosted one tele-concert and is putting on another one this weekend in support of Coach Muschamp, which has been fun to watch. We’ve seen individual donations come into the foundation and thanks to Coach and Carol and their generosity and foresight, we’ve already seen $30,000 come in which should allow for the continuation of our feeding at hospital campuses. We’re now looking at six, seven, eight weeks of continuous feeding at this point.