With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 162 – Anderson Silva Vs. Chris Weidman

Tomorrow night at 10 PM ET on Pay-Per-View, we might witness history. At UFC 162, live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, UFC Middleweight Champion and the world’s best pound-for-pound martial artist Anderson Silva will put his title on the line against the No. 1 contender, Chris Weidman, and many people seem to believe that Weidman will be the man who will end Silva’s streak of perfection since joining the UFC years ago.
Of course, it’s natural to be skeptical of such a thought. Again, if UFC President Dana White was indeed certain that so many fighters believe Weidman will win, why didn’t the UFC make that its main commercial for UFC 162? Well, it turns out they kind of did. But despite what a few fighters conveniently believe for the sake of hyping this fight, it’s still a matter of a legendary reputation against a guy who is possibly only in this situation by default.
After all, Silva didn’t want to fight Weidman, because he didn’t think that he deserved the title shot yet. And while Weidman’s most recent win was a brutal KO over Mark Muñoz, who is also fighting tomorrow night, his own perfect track record was still lacking an emphatic example of why he deserved a title shot against one of the UFC’s greatest all-time fighters. But then, nobody else really deserved the title shot either, so here we are. Will Weidman be too much for Silva like most people expect? Or will Silva’s experience and all-around awesomeness keep the belt around his waist?
Elsewhere, Frankie Edgar (3) is looking to put an end to a three-fight losing streak and reestablish himself as a contender in the Featherweight division, while Cub Swanson (5) and Dennis Siver (6) will fight for the opportunity to jump Edgar in the rankings. You can get the details on the rest of the fights from our very own Lobster Mobster’s handy dandy fight primer.
Join us tomorrow night for our live discussion action, starting at 6:30 PM ET for the Facebook preliminary fights, followed by the FX preliminary fights at 8 PM ET and then at 10 PM ET for the UFC 162 PPV. And stay tuned for some very exclusive new badges for the event.
I DIDN’T WATCH THIS LIVE AND NOW I FUCKING HATE MYSELF.
I’m Still in shock, I guess I was so sure Silva was going to win, but well Silva cost himself the title so..congratulations to the new champion saw his family with him, this is Mrs. Weidman’–> [fabwags.com] not surprise that Dayane wasn’t there she hardly attends but still this is her [fabwags.com]
Welcome to the Twilight Zone.
I’m still in shock. People around me were saying Silva took a dive, which is just silly. But man, did he ever not look interested in this fight.
Don’t think he took a dive, but man did he look bored.
I actually agree with your assessment. Cause I mean really, who would have thought sticking your face out to be hit by a guy known for knocking people out would be such a bad idea?
I don’t think Silva took a dive, but something tells me that he didn’t feel too beat up about losing the belt. I feel like he was trying what worked so many times until it stopped working and now this is his out.
Did the press conference start yet?
Let’s see CM Punk and Daniel Bryan reenact this fight on Raw next week.
after what just took place, do you care to see Silva-Jones?
No I don’t. It’ll put more money in Silva’s pocket than he deserves. Which would not be cool.
Yeah, but I want to see the Weidman rematch more than anything, and Dana White’s eyes turn into dollar signs reading this comment.
Okay, Rogan. Enough philosophizing about the nature of showboating in sports. We get it.
Can’t wait to hear ESPN’s first take on this…he said as the barrel slid into his mouth
When the rematch happens, and it will no matter what Anderson says tonight, it’s going to be a damn good, serious fight.
Multi-angles!
This .gif would be better if it played Guile’s music.
Well no reason to watch the UFC anymore, I hope it goes under.
Great night of fights ya’ll, lets do this again soon.
Now, time to fap to pictures of Brittany Palmer.
So glad he lost. Fuck off Silva.
sorry for the multi-gif y’all. my innernets was bein a goofus
I like how commentary went from “dang”, to “dangz”, to “dang yo”. haha
dangz yo
Still can’t believe it.
After a great night of fights, those two black and white Wolverine images on the mat are disappointingly devoid of red coloring.
Yes! Needed more blood tonight.
dangz
Definitely a lot of man hugs followed by NO HOMO amongst this walk back to locker room.
dang
wine and nips taking their toll on my typing ability. Hey, how about another nip for celebration of the new chammmmmmm……..
Gif you inhuman monster
Dang, looks ugly on the jif
I know one thing, guys. I’m not gonna be looking at any MMAFighting.com or BloodyElbow.com comments sections for a while. This has been nothing but fun, guys.
yeah, man. A lot of flaming and excuse making. This is not a great time for me. aaand I will be opening this beer in tribute.
I stay away from MMA comments sections that are not wtihleather.com by default. Too mnay meat heads; not enough funny.
welp this was fun guys
Born In the USA?
Night of trololololol
Dutch Reagan fought for our right to not be able to understand lyrics.
Here’s a song about how bad the Vietnam War soldiers had it when they came home.
Great let’s pretend it’s a gung ho patriotic song and play it as such
*groans for another misappropriation of Born in the USA*
Sounds like he’s been wanting an out but no one had been able to catch him yet.
I’m not gonna lie, i’m only a casual fan, but this makes me like UFC less.
….I think Silva was looking for an out.
No rematch? The hell is this?
It’s a post fight interview. Don’t put too much stock in it
He’s still trolling us, right???
*what
god i hope so
That’s why I’m getting out of it
DON’T YOU FUCKERS BOO
They were cheering it until it backfired
million buy rematch right? silva is just trolling all of us im going to go cry in a corner all your heroes die and nothing in life matters
“God is the unbeatable Bruce Lee of Mixed Martial Arts.” – Chris Weidman, Existential Face Smasher
Showboaters are not supposed to lose! This is just sad…
God I hope someone got Steven Seagal’s reaction on camera.
Anderson just had a one armed man tell him “that’s why you don’t showboat”
Well, Silva got cocky. Can’t wait for the rematch.
‘Murica done been made proud for her fucking birthday.
Holy shit! Completely shocked.
Dana is not happy.
Chael Sonnen is gonna jack off to that KO like a million times.
Chael Sonnen is going to say HE knocked Silva out.
THIS! +999999999999999
+1
That was amazing.
That was a 2am fight in nightclub parking lot faceplant.
Patience though the taunts.
Oh. My. God.
Oh, c’mon!
Show Boating is awesome until it’s not
Shocked the world
Punching a hole through his head could also work.
skeet skeet skeet skeet skeet
ando dun goof’d
HOOOOOOOOOOOLY SHIT