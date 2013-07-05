With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 162 – Anderson Silva Vs. Chris Weidman

Tomorrow night at 10 PM ET on Pay-Per-View, we might witness history. At UFC 162, live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, UFC Middleweight Champion and the world’s best pound-for-pound martial artist Anderson Silva will put his title on the line against the No. 1 contender, Chris Weidman, and many people seem to believe that Weidman will be the man who will end Silva’s streak of perfection since joining the UFC years ago.

Of course, it’s natural to be skeptical of such a thought. Again, if UFC President Dana White was indeed certain that so many fighters believe Weidman will win, why didn’t the UFC make that its main commercial for UFC 162? Well, it turns out they kind of did. But despite what a few fighters conveniently believe for the sake of hyping this fight, it’s still a matter of a legendary reputation against a guy who is possibly only in this situation by default.

After all, Silva didn’t want to fight Weidman, because he didn’t think that he deserved the title shot yet. And while Weidman’s most recent win was a brutal KO over Mark Muñoz, who is also fighting tomorrow night, his own perfect track record was still lacking an emphatic example of why he deserved a title shot against one of the UFC’s greatest all-time fighters. But then, nobody else really deserved the title shot either, so here we are. Will Weidman be too much for Silva like most people expect? Or will Silva’s experience and all-around awesomeness keep the belt around his waist?

Elsewhere, Frankie Edgar (3) is looking to put an end to a three-fight losing streak and reestablish himself as a contender in the Featherweight division, while Cub Swanson (5) and Dennis Siver (6) will fight for the opportunity to jump Edgar in the rankings.

