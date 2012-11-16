With Leather's Watch This: UFC 154 And The WWE Survivor Series

Yo With Leather Bros and Broettes, we’ve got not one but TWO live discussions rocking your lady’s parts this weekend – UFC 154 and the WWE Survivor Series – so make sure you stop by and hang out. We’re cool people, despite what bullies like Mitch Albom say, so you should want to come hang out with us and make funny comments while grown men beat the crap out of each other. Even if you don’t get the PPV events, you can read our commentary and close your eyes, and it’s almost like you’re actually in the ring, being handcuffed because Brittney Palmer doesn’t understand your love.

UFC 154: Georges St-Pierre vs. Carlos Condit – 8 PM ET on FX/10PM ET on PPV

Again, it’s great to have Georges St-Pierre back, but I should never have to be without Brittney Palmer for more than a week.

WWE Survivor Series – 7:30 PM ET on PPV

The 1990 Survivor Series was the total balls. I was always a huge Mr. Perfect fan, but I also loved the Ultimate Warrior, so the Warriors vs. The Perfect Team is forever cemented in my head as how the Survivor Series should be. Ah, nostalgia.

NBA

Friday: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies – 9:30 PM on ESPN

There are 82 games in an NBA season. The Knicks are 6-0. Do the math and they have 76 games left. So how about we stop acting like they’re the greatest team on the face of the planet right now? “But Burnsy, nobody thought the Knicks would be this good,” someone has already tried to argue with me. Actually, yes we did. A lot of us did. That’s why we enjoyed making fun of this sad attempt at matching the Miami Heat’s big 3 last season when its only hope was some guy named Jeremy Lin. The Knicks are supposed to be this good, they have Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler. So yeah, be excited, Spike Lee. But quit it with this “Nobody gave us a chance” BS routine, because that only works for small market teams that aren’t gifted with superstar players who hold their franchises hostage. And enjoy this hot start, because Amar’e Stoudemire will be back and it will all fall apart like his health.

/endrant

Saturday: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Clippers – 9 PM ET on Fox Sports

The Clippers suck.

NCAA Football

No. 18 USC at No. 17 UCLA – 3:05 PM ET on Fox

I love reading that Lane Kiffin is on the hot seat. What would happen if he’s fired after this season? Would he be promoted to the President of the NCAA? The head of the BCS? Would Nick Saban step down so Alabama could hire him? Would Roger Goodell resign so he could become the commissioner of the NFL? I’m so curious to see what job Kiffin falls ass backwards into next.

No. 13 Stanford at No. 2 Oregon – 8 PM ET on ABC

Come on, Oregon… (continued)

No. 1 Kansas State at Baylor – 8 PM ET on ESPN

Come on, Kansas State. The prospect of an SEC-free BCS title game is just too much happiness for me.

NFL

How many times do I have to tell you? Watch every game, damn it. Watch every game like it’s your last. Taylor Seinturier agrees.